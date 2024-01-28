The Big Picture Shannon Beador is a fan favorite on The Real Housewives of Orange County due to her quirky personality and fun antics.

Shannon's road to recovery, including a DUI arrest and breakup, can make her the underdog and win viewers' sympathy.

In Season 18, Shannon has the opportunity to fix her friendships and have a drama-free season, showing her growth and resilience.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is the OG of all the Bravo reality franchises, and it has had the honor of having many different personalities be a part of the cast. One who has been a part of it since Season 9 to the present is Shannon Beador. When thinking of her, viewers will know about the hard times she has had to go through, whether it was the affair her ex-husband was having, her divorce, weight gain, starting a business, and having a new boyfriend who turns out to be a sketchy person. Shannon has not had it easy, but it is admirable that she keeps returning to show she will get above the problems and come out on top. After a tumultuous season of regaining her friendship with Tamra Judge and going against Heather Dubrow, it seemed things couldn't get worse for her.

But it didn't, she got into a drunk driving accident and was arrested and given a DUI. When it seemed she was on a path to have an easy, breezy season after her DUI, news started rolling in about her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, dating RHOC alumnus Alexis Bellino. This surprised everyone, and it seemed like it was a way for Alexis to return to the cast and rejoin the show. Not only is her ex-boyfriend dating Alexis, but her friendship with Tamra has also hit a turn, and they have had a falling out that will roll into the newest season. It seems like everything is pointing to go against Shannon, but she has the opportunity to make things right with everybody, and not having someone like Tamra will help her in her journey going into the newest season.

Shannon Is the Favorite OC Housewife

When Shannon was introduced in Season 9, she seemed to be a normal person who enjoyed her life in the suburbs with her family and her million-dollar house. What viewers didn't realize until after was the fun aspect she brought to the show. She liked hanging out with all the girls and her relationship with the OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson showed a different side of her. Bravo had struck gold with the casting of this newbie.

She had a very interesting first season since she was dealing with marriage problems, but she was also one of the few people who had stood up to Fancy Pants' Heather Dubrow after rumors were swirling about her marriage. Besides the drama with Heather, she was not only just fun, but her quirky personality made her stand out from everyone in the cast. Shannon may have looked like the housewife who was coming in with her marriage as her storyline, but once viewers got to know her, they could see how different she was. With her love of dressing up in costume, her parties, one-liners, and the many times she "Whooped it up" with the "Tres Amigas, Shannon was always up to something that made audiences love her. This was a housewife that practices holistic medicine, this opened up another world that many viewers may not know of, but it was interesting to learn about. She had a big impact on that season and it was clear Bravo couldn't let her go because her problems were just getting started.

Shannon's Road to Recovery Can Make Her the People's Champion of 'RHOC'

It seemed like Shannon was finally on a path to having it all during Season 17, but there were some cracks that were shown by John Janssen that started to raise red flags with not only her cast members but also the viewers. She ended the season by having most of her cast mates against her because everyone kept telling her it wasn't normal for them to bicker all the time, and he would say some things that were rude to other castmates, like him cussing out cast member Gina Kirschenheiter on an episode of the show.

What didn't help Shannon either was the comeback of her friend Tamra into the season after they had a falling out and Tamra went on a rampage against Shannon while not filming. Even though Tamra came in hot against Shannon, they were able to resolve their issues and get back to a better place. Many factors made this a stressful season for Shannon, but after the season ended it all started to go downhill with John breaking up with her. This came out left field for Shannon because she explains to People Magazine how on camera everything seemed to be fine between her and John, but once the cameras went down he had changed and he wanted nothing to do with her.

Weeks went by after their breakup and Page Six released an article about Shannon getting into a drunk driving accident and driving away from the scene. She was charged with a DUI and had to enroll in treatment for three years to control her drinking. This was a big turning point for her, and she reached out to John to be with her every step of the way, which seemed it was a step towards a reconciliation, but it changed because he started dating RHOC alumnus, Alexis Bellino. It all came as a shock to Shannon because she had always said in her confessionals how John wasn't that much of a fan of being in front of the cameras, but he would do it because it was a part of Shannon's life, but he is still in the public eye by being in a relationship with Alexis. Not only did John betray her, but also her best friend Tamra went against her and Vicki Gunvalson by not being supportive of her during the time of the arrest and by befriending Alexis again.

Shannon Will Shine In Season 18

Out with the old in with the new, this will be Shannon's motto coming into Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Having gone through a tough post-season time, all eyes will be on her to see how she will talk about the DUI, her breakup with John, John's new relationship, and her friendship with Tamra. She has a long list of things to go over with, but if she does it right, this will be the season she gets vindicated for everything she has gone through. If she wants to have a good season, she will need to focus on fixing her friendships with almost all the housewives, especially with Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson, who can be the people who not only can help her come out on top but also have had their issues with Tamra and can help protect Shannon. It's time for this amiga to finally come out on top and have a good season with no drama revolving around her.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is now streaming in the U.S. on Peacock.

