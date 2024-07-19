The Big Picture TNT plans to honor Shannen Doherty with a four-day Charmed marathon, featuring 25 classic episodes she starred in as powerful witch Prue.

The marathon will start on Thursday, July 18, and air episodes directed by Doherty, including a tribute to her character's journey in the series.

Fans can watch Charmed on TNT, remembering Doherty's legacy and her contributions to the iconic TV show.

Although it’s been almost a week since the world lost the irreplaceable gem Shannen Doherty to breast cancer, many around the world still pay tribute to the icon, honoring her life and extraordinary career in the most thoughtful ways. Among those paying their respects is the popular network TNT, which plans to honor Doherty with a four-day long Charmed marathon as announced by Remind Magazine. It is no news that the 1998 series remains one of the productions that contributed to Doherty’s fame, and she starred as the eldest Halliwell sister, Prue, for three seasons.

The marathon will feature 25 classic episodes centering on Doherty as the powerful witch Prue, including two episodes that were directed by the late actress: "The Good, the Bad and the Cursed" and "All Hell Breaks Loose." On Thursday, July 18, TNT will begin with the pilot episode at 6 am, followed by “Wicca Envy” (Season 1, Episode 10), “From Fear to Eternity” (Season 1, Episode 13), “Which Prue Is It, Anyway?” (Season 1, Episode 16), “That ’70s Episode” (Season 1, Episode 17), “Déjà vu All Over Again” (Season 1, Episode 22) and “Morality Bites” (Season 2, Episode 2) in the same day, ending 1 pm.

On Friday, July 19, the second day of the marathon, TNT will air Episodes 3, 8, 9, 12, 16, and 18 of Season 2 between 6 am – 12 pm, while the following day, within the same time frame, Season 3, Episodes 4-6 and 8-10 will be broadcast. And on the final day, Sunday, July 21, Season 3, Episodes 14, 16, 17, 18, 21 and 22 will show between 6 am – 12 pm. As fans recall, Charmed has aired on TNT since 2001 and not only follows Doherty’s character but also her sisters, Piper (Holly Marie Combs) and Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), who are also witches. The trio is seen together in the first three seasons before Doherty’s character dies and is replaced by Rose McGowan for the remaining five seasons.

Shannen Doherty’s Untimely Passing

Close

On July 13, 2024, Doherty passed away at the age of 53 to breast cancer which she had struggled with for almost a decade after being diagnosed in 2015. Her publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed her passing in a statement that reads, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease." The late legend was popularly known not only for the acclaimed Charmed series but also for starring in Fox's Beverly Hills, 90210, as Brenda Walsh, whose success prompted her return to the franchise for the 2008 reboot 90210 and the 2019 revival BH90210.

Charmed will air on TNT beginning Thursday, July 18, till Sunday, July 21.