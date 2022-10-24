From showrunner Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher) and based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, the Apple TV+ original series Shantaram follows Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam), a fugitive from Australia who’s looking to get lost in Bombay, India in the 1980s. The chaos of an unfamiliar city leaves Lin in need of a friend and confidant, which he finds in Prabhu (Shubham Saraf), who understands the cultural norms and social hierarchy in a way that can help Lin navigate his survival.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Lightfoot talked about being a fan of the book, why it was necessary to turn the story into a TV series instead of a movie, the changes made for the adaptation, being a showrunner on a production that is so epic in scope, capturing India authentically, working during COVID, having Hunnam as a partner on the production, and what makes Lin Ford such an interesting character.

COLLIDER: This novel came out 20 years ago, and I would imagine that, in that time, there were attempts at turning it into a movie, because stories this epic tend to always have someone try to turn them into something more, before realizing it’s just too much material for that. What appealed to you about this story and made you want to tell it, and why did you feel like a TV series is really the way it needed to be done?

STEVE LIGHTFOOT: Great questions. You touched on some of it there. I was a fan of the book. I actually bought the book back in my 20s and then read it two or three times. It was one of those things that came off the shelf, every now and then when it was first published. I was a fan of it, so I was very excited when I had a meeting and was asked whether I was interested. It had had a long development history, but it’s such a huge book that trying to cram it into two or three hours was always going to lose what was best about it and so much of what made people love it. I think the decision to then switch to trying to do it as a television series was what unlocked it. We live in this amazing moment of television where it feels like anything’s possible. The ambition to make big shows and tell any kind of story is so exciting. And so, once that decision was made, it really unlocked the way to adapt the book to its best potential. We’ve done 12 episodes. We’ve maybe done a quarter of the book, so there’s lots more to go, and we certainly had plenty to work with in Season 1.

What was the process like for you, in figuring out how to tell and shape this story? You have this novel that’s partly autobiographical, but you have an author who does seem to understand that a novel can’t directly be translated, and you have to make some changes. How did you approach what to draw from the novel and what you needed to change?

LIGHTFOOT: It’s a great question. I had a good team of writers that I worked with. It wasn’t all me. There were a lot of good brains on this. I was a fan of the book, so you start there and you go, “Okay, what’s the book about?” For me, on the one hand, it was this great, fantastic, romantic escape adventure in exotic locales. There was a lot of wish fulfillment to it. And on the other hand, it was this man’s very personal journey for redemption and trying to come to terms with himself. The macro of that and the micro of the emotional were the two things that really drew me to the book, and I think made it so popular, so it was trying to make sure the show had both of those elements. The book is a first-person narrative. Everything is told from Lin’s point of view. The thing that really opened it up for me was when we decided that what made sense was, rather than to have him be in every scene and only learn when he did, to actually open it out and give all the characters their own point of view. We wanted to take those stories that [Gregory David Roberts] told in the novel, but only as Lin found them out, and actually give the audience a privileged view. In this version, the audience tends to know a lot more than the character does, and that really helped it and was much more suited for the television form.

This story feels very epic in scope, it feels like the most epic thing that you’ve done. How did being the showrunner on this compare to doing other stuff, like The Punisher and Behind Her Eyes?

LIGHTFOOT: It’s definitely the biggest thing I’ve done. I’m coming up on three years to make this first season. You draw on everything you’ve done before. I’m a big believer that in, every job you do, you learn some more, you learn by your own mistakes, you learn by what worked, and you learn by what didn’t. I’ve been doing this for about 20 years now, and I definitely needed the first 17 to be able to pull this one off. With these big shows, it’s a little bit like being someone who can run a marathon. You have to build up to that, and it’s definitely felt like that in my career. You just have to build the muscles. And then, to be honest, it’s always the same with shows. You never do it yourself. It’s about pulling together a really great team, and then providing the space for those people to bring what they bring to it and allow them to do great work. Bharat [Nalluri], our lead director, and Chris Kennedy, our production designer, had a deep love for the material and really brought their best work to it. As the showrunner, you just want to provide a space for those guys to do that.

In telling a story like this, you not only have all the characters that populate it, but you’re also presenting Bombay to us. Watching this really feels like you’re giving us a trip through India. How did you want to approach shooting that, and what was it like to not be able to actually shoot there?

LIGHTFOOT: I’m really glad you felt that because that was something we were always very keen to do. The North Star for me was the book, and the India that the novelist, Greg, gave us. I was swept back 18 years ago, or whatever it was. He talks a lot about Bombay in the ‘80s being unlike anywhere else. It was this exile city where people from all over came to either escape their past or try and make their fortune. I love the Casablanca of it all. But then, we wanted to represent India very authentically, so part of that was just research. Chris Kennedy, our production designer, spent a lot of time there in the ‘80s, himself, so he knew it very well. Two of the writers on the show were from Bombay and knew the world very well. So, it was just about making sure there were people around who could give it that authenticity. We did always plan to go there to shoot, but then events meant that we couldn’t and we went to Thailand. But we had that basis of people who really knew what we were trying to recreate and we built sets. That team pulled off amazing work in Thailand, to make it look the real thing. And then, we actually shot quite a lot of second unit [footage] in Mumbai this year, and through the magic of visual effects, there’s actually quite a lot of Bombay in the show, even though we put it in there after the fact.

What were the biggest challenges of this production, doing this with COVID?

LIGHTFOOT: COVID has been a huge challenge for everyone. It’s been a challenge for the whole world. It made things harder, but for me, my take on it was, by the time we were going into production, we weren’t one of the first shows. COVID was a thing you knew how to manage and there were people who were great about it. So, it made things a little harder, and it made things a little less fun because you’re in masks, and when you’re not at work, you can’t spend time in an amazing city like Bangkok, but because everyone had really worked out how to do it, that was just something you factored in. For me, the real challenges on a show are the things you don’t know about. COVID was a thing we knew about and people knew how to manage it, whereas what we didn’t see coming, and maybe what we should have in retrospect, was that, as we were in Thailand and we got towards the end of our schedule there, we started running into the rainy season. The biggest issue became the fact that suddenly it would rain for three hours, out of nowhere, and that big outdoor crowd scene suddenly became very hard to shoot.

It sounds like Charlie Hunnam was already involved with this before even you were, so what makes him the right actor to embody the character of Lin Ford? What was it like to do this series with him? Was he more of a partner and collaborator than just one of your cast?

LIGHTFOOT: Yeah, he was certainly a partner and a great guy to make the show with. Charlie was attached when I joined the project, and frankly, that was one of the things that excited me about it. I thought he was a great choice for the role, and I was a fan of his work. I was excited to work with him because he’s done such a breadth of work. He’s played a lot of parts. What he brought to this is that he’s got a great energy and a mischief that he gave Lin. He’s a guy who’s dealing with his past and his traumas, but he’s not wallowing. Charlie always gave him this joie de vivre, this joy in India and the love of it, which we talked a lot about and I loved. But then, he also gave him this really emotional vulnerability. He was not afraid to show when the guy was hurting, and he really let us inside. The show has a lot of dynamic action that needs to be driven, but it’s also this deeply personal emotional story, and I thought he found both of those. And then, the other thing that I discovered as we worked together is that I’ve never worked with anyone who works harder and is more determined, and leads from the front. Certainly, whenever I started to falter, he was just like, “Come on, man. Let’s get this done. Let’s do it.” He’s got more energy than anyone I’ve ever met.

When you have a character at the center of your story that’s technically a drug addict and criminal, it then makes you look at the characters labeled villains less like clear-cut bad guys. Do you feel like that complexity really makes all of these characters more interesting to watch?

LIGHTFOOT: Yeah. There’s that old adage that even the villain thinks he’s the hero of the story, and I’ve always adhered to that in my writing. If you write a character who just gets up and says, “I’m going to be the worst I can be today,” you’re in Dr. Evil territory. Every one of these characters thinks they’re doing right by their people, whether that be Khader Khan, Walid, Lin, or Karla. Having the audience understand their justifications and be able to empathize with them, to a degree, is what makes television so great. On television, you have the space to really develop that. We live in this great time, certainly the last 20 years, where television has become much grayer, in terms of character, and more sophisticated, which I think is really exciting.

It’s so interesting to watch these characters because it really does recontextualize what you’re told is a bad guy.

LIGHTFOOT: What I’ve always said about Lin is that Lin’s life would be much easier if he could just be a bad guy. He has all the attributes, but his flaw is that he can’t help feeling bad about what he’s done afterward, and he tries to make up for it. And the more he makes up for it, the more he gets himself into trouble and digs a deeper hole. I always feel like you need to find something universal that everyone can empathize with. We haven’t all robbed banks or escaped from jail, but with all the characters, and Lin, specifically, you’re just watching someone try and be better than they’ve been before, and be a better version of themselves. At the end of the day, it’s just about a guy who wants to be able to look at himself in the mirror and like what he sees. That’s all of us, to a lesser or greater degree. I don’t want people to condone everything he does, but I hope they identify with his journey.

