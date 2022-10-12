Life on the run is one heart-racing adventure in Shantaram, the latest drama thriller series starring none other than Charlie Hunnam. Joining Hunnam on his quest for redemption is a roster of talented actors, namely Fayssal Bazzi, Antonia Desplat, Rachel Kamath, Vincent Perez, Sujaya Dasgupta, Elektra Kilbey, Matthew Joseph, Shubham Saraf, Alyy Khan, and Gabrielle Scharnitzky.

The brainchild of Eric Warren Singer, writer of American Hustle, the show is mainly based on the novel of the same name written by Gregory David Roberts. Besides Singer, the rest of the production team includes writer, executive producer, and showrunner Steve Lightfoot, directors Justin Kurzel, Bharat Nalluri, Iain B. MacDonald, and executive producers Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, and Steve Golin.

The original story follows an Australian bank robber who flees the country to India in an attempt to hide from authorities. Inspired by Roberts’ own life, Shantaram is jam-packed with exhilarating action scenes with emotional moments to keep you rooting for the leading man.

Here is where you can watch Shantaram.

Image via Apple TV+

Related:'Shantaram': Charlie Hunnam Is Not Delivering Another 'Sons of Anarchy' in India

Is Shantaram Streaming Online?

Yes. Shantaram is set to air exclusively on Apple TV+.

Watch on Applet TV+

How Many Episodes Does Shantaram Have?

Image via Apple TV+

There are a total of 12 episodes lined up in the show.

When Does Shantaram Premiere?

Shantaram will be released globally on Friday, October 14, 2022. The first three episodes of the series will premiere on its initial release day. This is then followed by one new episode weekly every Friday until December 16, 2022.

Can You Stream Shantaram Without Apple TV+?

Image via Apple TV+

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be possible. Shantaram is only available on Apple TV+. A subscription to Apple TV+ typically costs $4.99 per month and comes with a seven-day free trial. Home to an impressive range of award-winning dramas, insightful documentaries, bone-tickling comedies, and beyond, you can expect a lineup of new items to their film and TV selection every month.

Is There a Trailer For Shantaram?

The trailer for Shantaram was released by Apple TV+ on September 14, 2022. Set in the 1980s, convict Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) escapes the briny cold walls of prison and immediately flees to the streets of Bombay - not without the authorities tracing his every move.

All alone within the hustle and bustle of the city, Lin navigates his new life in Bombay without making too much of a scene. He befriends everyone from an enchanting yet intriguing woman to an overly enthusiastic local tour guide. Filled with love, connection, and tension, Shantaram is about a man looking for freedom and redemption despite his past flaws.

Related:The Best Shows on Apple TV+ Right Now

What Is Shantaram About?

Here is the official synopsis for Shantaram:

“Based on the internationally best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, Shantaram follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.”

What Was Production Like For Shantaram?

Image via Apple TV+

Plans to adapt Shantaram for the screen go way back almost two decades ago. When the novel was first published in 2003, several parties have shown interest in turning it into a movie. At one point, Warner Bros. bought the film’s rights and hired Eric Roth to rewrite the script based on the draft written by the novel’s author. Production was supposed to begin in 2006, but things took a turn, and plans started to cancel by 2008.

Momentum for Shantaram picked up again in early 2018, when Paramount Television Studio and Anonymous Content obtained the rights to the novel, repurposing it for a television series instead of a film. Later on, in June, Apple Inc. announced that the series is set for Apple TV+. Casting soon took place in September 2019, with Hunnam, Roxburgh, and Apte onboard the project. Shantaram was shot primarily in two locations, Victoria, Australia, and Bhopal, India. Filming immediately began in October 2019 and was completed in mid-December 2021.

Other Book-to-Television Adaptations You Can Watch Now on AppleTV+

Image via Apple TV+

Five Days at Memorial: following the heart-wrenching aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, employees at Memorial Medical Center are put into a sticky dilemma between standard medical protocol and what’s truly best for patients in critical times of emergency. Based on the 2013 novel, Five Days at Memorial is a medical drama miniseries detailing the exhausted staff as thousands of residents seek refuge in their broken-down hospital - some with alarming conditions that require immediate attention. Without much assistance from the outside, staff members must make deliberate choices that could potentially risk their careers and bring grave consequences for the people they’re treating.

Watch on Apple TV+

Black Bird: inspired by true events, Black Bird follows former high school football hero turn federal prison convict James Keenes (Taron Egerton). With a long list of crimes under his belt, things aren’t looking too well for Keenes, but he’s desperate for a way to be freed of his 10-year sentence. He soon receives the opportunity to be able to do just that, but instead, he is reluctant. His task is simple: obtain a confession from Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), a fellow convict suspected of murder. Don’t be fooled by his soft-spoken appearance - he’s an inmate at a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane. Keenes goes head-to-head with the ultimate dilemma: a chance for freedom, or putting his life in the hands of a serial killer.

Watch on Apple TV+

Slow Horses: when a training mission goes absolutely wrong and is put to shame under the public eye, British MI5 officer River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) is immediately transferred to Slough House, an administrative area that gets a bad rep for housing service rejects. Life in the Slough House is anything but fun - Cartwright and his colleagues referred to as “Slow Horses”, slave the day away doing the dullest, most “bottom of the barrel” work compared to their go-getter counterparts at Regent’s Park. However, things start to shake up in the Slough House, and soon enough everyone finds themselves unintentionally entangled in a dangerous scheme.

Watch on Apple TV+