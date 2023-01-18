Do you already have a favorite kid’s show for 2023? We know it’s early, but if your answer is no you probably haven’t watched the trailer for Shape Island, a new stop-motion series that Apple TV+ debuts this Friday. After releasing the trailer last week, Apple shared with Collider an exclusive clip from one of the episodes, which showcases the trio of characters’ distinct personalities, as well as the exquisite narration of Yvette Nicole Brown (Community). We can now unveil the irresistible clip to you.

In the clip, always-methodical Square (voiced by Harvey Guillén) reveals he’s been planning for a long time what activities he and his friends Triangle (Scott Adsit) and Circle (Gideon Adlon) would do when they finally came to his house for a sleepover. Square's plan is really simple: He organized and distributed the time activities so that everyone could have the biggest amount of fun possible. As the clip progresses, you can see that square really went all out when planning the sleepover and thought about every scenario.

Episode 7 Will Stretch the Definition of "Fun"

The question is: How much fun are you really having when you are keeping tabs and micromanaging what’s supposed to be a light-hearted moment? And Square also doesn’t consider that his friends might want to do something else rather than what he planned, like when he suggests they do the same activity twice because they blend the perfect amount of fun and runtime.

Shape Island Looks Like A Show That Really Is For the Whole Family

Another thing that both the clip and the trailer for Shape Island make clear is that the animated series is aimed at the whole family, since some jokes and even the stress and tone of some lines can only be grasped by adolescents and adults. For kids, this is especially nice because they’ll be able to come back when they've grown it and pick up on some jokes that flew right past them.

Shape Island is based on the best-selling trilogy of picture books by authors Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen. The duo also serves as co-creators for the animated series, which means the essence of the books got very much translated to the screen, as well as the unique humor that you can get a taste of in the trailer and in this new exclusive clip. The series is written by Ryan Pequin, who previously penned several episodes from Cartoon Network’s Regular Show and HBO Max’s Close Enough. Episodes are directed by Emmy winner Drew Hodges, who helmed most episodes of Prime Video’s Tumble Leaf.

Apple TV+ premieres Shape Island this Friday, January 20. You can watch the exclusive clip below: