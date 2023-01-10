Audiences have a new upcoming show to look forward to this month as Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for Shape Island, a stop-motion animated series. Based on the beloved "Shapes" trilogy of books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, the series will debut globally on Friday, January 20, exclusively on Apple's streaming service.

The trailer, uploaded on the official Apple TV+ YouTube page, introduces audiences to the charming trio of stop-motion animated characters featured in the show, each having their own charm. Set on a fictional island, the series centers on Square, voiced by Harvey Guillen (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), with Scott Adsit (Big Hero 6) as Triangle and Gideon Adlon (Blockers) as Circle. Yvette Nicole Brown, who recently starred in Disenchanted, narrates the series, which will focus on the three friends as they embark on their day-to-day activities.

The trailer efficiently showcases the show's charm with its simplistic yet impressive animation while also teasing the unique personalities of each individual shape. Given the footage provided so far, the series is already shaping up to be a fun and engaging experience for viewers of all ages when it debuts on Apple TV+ later this month.

Barnett and Klassen, the talents behind the original books, also serve as co-creators and executive producers of the show. Ryan Pequin, who previously worked on Close Enough and Regular Show, serves as series head writer and co-executive produces the upcoming project with Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges (Tumble Leaf).

Shape Island is the latest addition to Apple's growing catalog of original all-age programming. Recent releases from the streaming service include Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, El Deafo, Harriet the Spy, and Duck & Goose, among many others. Now with a brand-new series based on a popular trilogy of books just around the corner, families across the world can see how the many different shapes friendship embraces.

Shape Island debuts on Apple TV+ on January 20. Check out the official trailer and synopsis for the upcoming show below.