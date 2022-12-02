A new teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water has been revealed. The Searchlight Vault released the short clip on social media as part of the fantasy-romance film’s fifth-anniversary celebrations, showcasing the special connection between the film’s main characters.

The trailer opens to an aquatic environment with the film’s theme song, a female rendition of Serge Gainsbourg’s "La Javanaise", playing. Viewers are then treated to a glimpse of The Amphibian Man (Doug Jones) and lead character Elisa Esposito (Sally Hawkins) embracing underwater. The newly-released trailer has already received over 60 thousand views, with fans joining in the anniversary celebrations in the comments.

Since its premiere in 2017, The Shape of Water has received several accolades. The del Toro-directed film received thirteen nominations at the 90th Academy Awards, winning in four categories. The film won Best Picture, becoming the second fantasy film to win in the category (the first being The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King in 2003). The film also won awards for Best Production Design, Best Original Score, and Best Director. The film was also lauded in The American Film Institute’s top 10 films of the year, and was nominated for seven categories at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, of which it won the Best Director and Best Original Score awards. Furthermore, the film received twelve nominations at the 71st British Academy Film Awards (winning three awards, including Best Director), and fourteen nominations at the 23rd Critics’ Choice Awards (winning four awards, including Best Picture and Best Director). At the box office, the film grossed $195.2 million worldwide ($63.9 million in the United States and Canada).

The Shape of Water tells the story of mute woman Elisa Esposito, who was found abandoned by the side of a river as an infant with wounds on her neck. Growing up and communicating through sign language, Elisa becomes a cleaner at a secret government laboratory in Baltimore, Maryland during the Cold War (1962). When she learns that a mysterious humanoid creature Colonel Richard Strickland (Michael Shannon) has captured will be euthanised and dissected for research, Elisa seeks the help of her friend Giles (Richard Jenkins) to free him. Soon, she forms a relationship with the amphibian man, discovering new things about him, such as his ability to heal wounds. Written by del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, the film also stars Octavia Spencer (as Zelda Fuller), Michael Stuhlbarg (Dr Robert Hoffstetler), David Hewlett (Fleming), Nick Searcy (General Hoyt), Stewart Arnott (Bernard), and Nigel Bennett (Mihalkov) among a wider cast.

Check out the new trailer for the film below: