Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He's also a rapper, a DJ, and a philanthropist who buys stuff for people on a whim, but when one asks what he wants his legacy to be, he simply puts it, “I wanna be one of the greats,” in the trailer of his upcoming documentary series Shaq. The former athlete is seen speaking candidly in the new clip chronicling his life, the ups and downs of his career, and support from his family.

Directed by Robert Alexander, Shaq features a series of revealing interviews with the man himself, whose larger-than-life personality transcended the sport and made him a cultural icon, along with his friends and family. It aims to tell a candid account of Shaq’s ascent to superstardom, winning four NBA championships, and chronicles his upbringing in a military family to his relationships, legacy, and careers. Speaking about the legend are his teammates Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw, Derek Fisher and Rick Fox. His head coaches Phil Jackson and Pat Riley, along with former Los Angeles Lakers General Manager, Jerry West, talk about Shaq's attitude on the court.

Speaking of the feature O'Neal said in a statement, “We kept this documentary real from the start, and I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point.” To make things more real and to give an intimate look at the thought process of the NBA legend are members of his family, including his mother, Dr. Lucille O’Neal, siblings Jamal and Lateefah Harrison, and three of his children - Taahirah, Shareef, and Myles.

“This process allowed me to reflect publicly in a way I haven’t before, and I’m so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together”

Image via HBO

The documentary will be divided into four parts which chronicle his story in chapters titled, “From Shaquille to Shaq,” “The Rise,” “The Fall,” and circling back to “From Shaq to Shaquille.” The series is executive produced by Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Mike Parris, Perry Rogers, Colin Smeeton, and Robert Alexander along with co-executive producer, Katy Murakami. For HBO, executive producers Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Bentley Weiner along with coordinating producer, Abtin Motia worked on the series.

Shaq debuts November 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT with new episodes airing subsequent Wednesdays on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. You can check out the new trailer below: