There's something in the ocean, but you can't see it. Something lurking beneath the refreshingly cool water. Did something just brush against your foot? Shark movies have been around for a long time, from the gloriously cheesy like Sharknado to overly serious takes like The Reef. Steven Spielberg revolutionized cinema with his classic Jaws, creating what we now know as the summer blockbuster and inspiring countless shark films since.

The vast ocean, with its mysterious and treacherous depths, has provided filmmakers with endless opportunities for creativity. They have explored everything from alien creatures lurking beneath the waves to terrifying beasts we know all too well. Among these, shark movies stand as the ultimate undersea thrillers due to their combination of ticking clocks (rising water or running out of air), isolation, and pure survival instincts. While not all of these films are masterpieces, these shark movies are the most thrilling, offering the best "bites" for your bucks.

10 '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' (2019)

Directed by Johannes Roberts

The unrelated sequel to the 2017 film 47 Meters Down, Uncaged features four teenage girls on a diving expedition in the Amazon rainforest. During their dive, they unwittingly unleash a pack of blind, albino great white sharks that are looking for their next meal. The girls try to reunite with one of their fathers (played by John Corbett) and get to safety before being turned into fish food one by one.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged, gets points for the claustrophobic underwater temple, with tunnels and dead ends causing the characters and viewers to panic. The blind albino sharks are somewhat silly, and look slightly like concrete, but the concept adds a new twist to the old formula. While the sharks don't actually make an appearance until roughly 20 minutes in, there are several jump-out-of-your-skin moments, mostly due to the sound whenever the sharks appear (it is akin to the sound Hans Zimmer used for Inception). A particularly nail-biting sequence has the girls scrambling up the sides of a pulley system, and hungry sharks waiting below.

9 '47 Meters Down' (2017)

Directed by Johannes Roberts

Featuring Claire Holt and Mandy Moore, the first 47 Meters Down follows two sisters who go on a cage dive while vacationing in Mexico. When the winch boom breaks and the cage plummets to the bottom of the ocean – where a group of hungry great whites are swimming – the two have to figure out how to survive. Above, Captain Taylor (Matthew Modine) tries to get help, but the sisters have to wait it out until the Coast Guard comes.

47 Meters Down is one of the scariest shark movies out there, not because the sharks go on much of a killing spree (there are only two deaths), but because of the primal fear that it instills. The general terror of being trapped underwater is enough to put viewers on edge, but the predatory creatures lurking just out of sight add an extra layer of tension. The ticking clock of running out of air forces the sisters to make a break for the surface; a lit flare illuminates a spine-chilling scene of snapping teeth. If the sharks don't get to you, the claustrophobia of being stuck and running out of air will.

8 'Shark Night 3D' (2011)

Directed by David R. Ellis

Starring some familiar faces – Sara Paxton (The Innkeepers), Dustin Milligan (Hot Frosty), Donal Logue (Gotham), and American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee – the PG-13 romp Shark Night was originally released in 3D and is a sufficiently silly entry. The story follows a group of college kids to a lakeside cabin for a fun vacation. What they don't know, however, is that they stumbled into the money-making scheme of several locals. The villains have released various sharks into the saltwater lake, equipped with cameras to capture some gruesome footage to sell to depraved buyers. After attracting a shark while jetskiing, the kids must figure out how to survive threats from both humans and sharks.

While not very graphic in terms of gore, Shark Night 3D features many kills to get viewers' adrenaline going. What little gore appears is somewhat cheesy, like a "missing" arm clearly tucked into the actor's shirt or just shots of red water, but some of the shark puppets are successfully intimidating. Shark Night sets itself apart by featuring a variety of sharks: great whites, tiger, cookie-cutter, and even a hammerhead! It also features 3D effects, with sharks lunging at the audience in expected, but effective, jump scares. While the film is mostly silly, fans should enjoy the water chase sequences, campy villains, and a shark getting punched in the face.

7 'Meg 2: The Trench' (2023)

Directed by Ben Wheatley

Jason Statham returns to the ocean for more megalodon action in Meg 2: The Trench. Picking up years after the first film, Jonas Taylor (Statham) and a team of scientists face a sinister mining operation, mercenaries, and gigantic megalodon sharks – including one that scientist Jiuming (Wu Jing) raised and "trained." The sequel ups the ante even more by adding creatures called Snappers and a giant octopus into the mix.

Meg 2: The Trench takes a little while to get into the action, but then it doesn't let up. The intense underwater chase scenes (both human and submersible), large-scale action sequences (it is a Jason Statham movie after all), and the enormity of the creatures compound to create a mostly thrilling experience. While some audiences thought the film jumped the shark (ahem) with the Snappers, others lauded the film for not taking itself too seriously, but still getting hearts racing with the film's sheer spectacle. The cherry on top of the campy sundae comes when Jiuming says that his shark might be pregnant, setting up a third film for the franchise.

6 'Bait' (2012)

Directed by Kimble Rendall

Bait is an underrated Australian film which features sharks in a grocery store. After an earthquake, a tsunami devastates the coastline, flooding the aforementioned store housing our heroes and human villains. Two great whites get uprooted by the waves; one in the store itself, and one in the parking lot below. The survivors have to deal with debris, rising water, injuries, and the hungry sharks waiting below.

Bait starts off strong, with a graphic scene of shark mayhem, but drags a bit when setting up the supermarket locale and some of the side characters are hit-or-miss. Then, in a thrilling set piece, Bait doesn't shy away from the utter devastation of the tsunami as waves destroy buildings and people run for their lives – and then it's non-stop thrills to the climax. No strangers to being the "final person" in horror, Xavier Samuel (The Loved Ones) and Sharni Vinson (You're Next) use everything at their disposal in the market to make their escape in several refreshing new ways. The film's pacing (after the tsunami) successfully builds tension in the confined space, and several death scenes will definitely leave a gruesome lasting impression.

5 'The Shallows' (2016)

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra

Blake Lively gives a solid performance as shark food in The Shallows. Unfortunately for the shark, though, the food fights back. Lively stars as Nancy, a medical student taking a surfing trip to Mexico after her mother dies from cancer. While there, she gets in the way of a hungry great white shark, and is stranded on a rock until she can use her survival skills to escape – with no one but Steven the seagull to keep her company and motivated.

There are not many fatalities in The Shallows, but the shock value of those few kills, and Nancy's subsequent fight for survival make for a superb shark flick. The looming threat early on in the film, the shark's shadow stalking Nancy without her knowing, sets up fans for a tense viewing experience. The sudden bursts of the violent shark attacks provide ample thrills, and some great gore effects – a whale carcass, Nancy's injuries, and shark bites – show the severity of the situation. When Nancy can't wait for help any longer, she goes head-to-head with the shark in an exciting showdown.

4 'The Meg' (2018)

Directed by Jon Turteltaub

Jason Statham is synonymous with action, and his first outing into the ocean with The Meg is no exception. Packed to the gills with thrills, The Meg has Staham's Jonas Taylor taking on a giant megalodon shark that stalks a team exploring the Mariana Trench. Oceanographer Suyin (Li Bingbing) also gets in on the action when her 8-year-old daugher Meiying (Sophia Cai) is put at risk.

This campy take on the genre doesn't skimp on the action, with submersible chase sequences, giant squid attacks, and humans sacrificing themselves to save others. The Meg builds tension further when, after thinking Suyin killed it, a second, larger shark reveals itself as a threat. In a wink to audiences, the film puts a dog in peril (heavily featured in the marketing) only to have it live to see another Meg in The Trench. The ending of The Meg is particularly brutal and visceral, making for a high-stakes and heart-pounding finale.