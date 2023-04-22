DreamWorks Animation has often been synonymous with the very idea of sequels. Think of this studio for more than a few seconds and titles like Shrek 2 or Kung Fu Panda 3 or Trolls World Tour will inevitably come to mind. If it’s possible to extend any of its movies into a long-running saga or Netflix cartoon, DreamWorks Animation has exploited each and every one of those nooks and crannies. In fact, it’s more peculiar to find a title within the DreamWorks Animation library that hasn’t gotten a franchise extension of some kind. Even infamous money-losers like Turbo and Mr. Peabody and Sherman spawned animated TV shows!

A rare exception to this rampant franchising, though, can be found in one of the earliest DreamWorks Animation titles. Shark Tale was only the fourth computer-animated motion picture to be released by this studio. Despite coming around early in the studio’s lifespan (back when they didn’t have a ton of stuff to endlessly exploit for sequels) and making a pretty penny in its initial theatrical release, there has never been a Shark Tale 2. What happened? Why hasn't Shark Tale 2 ever swam its way into movie theaters?

'Shark Tale 2' Was Once Supposed to Happen

Image via Letterboxd

The strangest part of Shark Tale 2 never existing is that DreamWorks Animation originally planned to make this movie. Back at the start of 2004, before Shrek 2 (the studio’s first sequel) premiered, DreamWorks Animation began work on the screenplay for Shrek the Third. Simultaneously, the studio was also working on getting things together for a sequel to Shark Tale. The maneuver demonstrated lots of pre-release confidence in both of the 2004 titles DreamWorks Animation was planning to unleash on audiences. Plus, after the box office failure of Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas nearly capsized all of DreamWorks, the promise of tons of sequels in the future could quell the concerns of Wall Street and other outsiders worried about the company.

Once Shark Tale arrived in October 2004, its box office seemed to indicate that it would indeed be inspiring a franchise. It’s hard to remember now, in an age where Universal movies regularly trounce animated Disney titles at the box office, but as late as the mid-2000s, it was still rare to see non-Disney animated movies crack $150 million at the domestic box office. The first two Shrek installments and Ice Age were the only animated features to hail outside of the Mouse House to accomplish that feat before Shark Tale came along. Though the $160 million domestic haul of Shark Tale didn’t make it the next Aladdin or The Lion King, it still drummed up lots of cash. DreamWorks was doubtlessly going to be hankering for more sequels starring Oscar and friends.

Of course, very quickly, it became clear Shark Tale 2 wouldn’t become a reality. Whereas DreamWorks Animation was very quick to announce release dates for various Shrek sequels and Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, there were never further updates on a potential Shark Tale follow-up. Speaking of that other DreamWorks title, Madagascar would debut about seven months after Shark Tale and make significantly more at the box office, particularly internationally. Among the first post-Shrek computer-animated titles in the DreamWorks Animation canon, one with such global appeal as Madagascar would be the obvious priority for turning into a franchise.

By 2011, DreamWorks Was Shifting Away From Movies Like 'Shark Tale'

Let's move forward a bit to May 2011. DreamWorks Animation founder Jeffrey Katzenberg is talking to stockholders about what kind of movies the studio will be producing in the near future. Katzenberg referenced Shark Tale as an example of the kind of motion picture DreamWorks wouldn't be focusing on for now, specifically citing it alongside Monsters vs. Aliens and Megamind as examples of genre movie parodies that just didn't translate well internationally. While DreamWorks got launched to the next level of stardom by skewering fairy tales with Shrek, doing other parodies like Shark Tale was not on the cards for the company.

This shift away from genre movie pastiches didn’t help the chances of Shark Tale 2 from ever existing, but this sequel was further prevented from existing by another computer-animated fish movie from the early 2000s. Finding Nemo loomed large over pop culture even when Shark Tale came out (just 17 months after Nemo first premiered), but Nemo’s enduring fanbase and presence in pop culture only helped to push Shark Tale further and further away from the spotlight. The eventual sequel, Finding Dory, just reinforced how powerfully prominent Finding Nemo was in the global consciousness. Any potential Shark Tale 2 was going to have an enormously difficult time grappling with Finding Nemo spending multiple decades being an inescapable phenomenon.

Getting the Cast of 'Shark Tale' Back Together Would Have Been a Major Challenge

Image Via DreamWorks

Even the star-studded cast of Shark Tale, initially a ploy to get adults to come and see a new animated movie, likely prohibited Shark Tale 2 from existing. For starters, doing a sequel would inevitably mean bigger paydays for all the voice actors. Did DreamWorks Animation want to pony up so much cash to ensure the ensemble cast of the original Shark Tale was still around? Additionally, just four years after Shark Tale debuted, its leading man, Will Smith, released his final film (Seven Pounds) before going on a four-year-long hiatus from acting. While other DreamWorks Animation franchises regularly released new installments every three years or so, Smith’s eventual rest from the grind of movie acting would’ve made turning Shark Tale into an ongoing saga a challenge.

But more important than anything else is the fact that Shark Tale, despite inspiring some memorable memes, just isn’t that beloved of a movie. Even as a modern nostalgia sequel, a follow-up would inevitably be catering to a very small fanbase and wouldn’t have that much to offer newcomers. It’d just be perceived as another CG fish movie in the mold of Finding Nemo. Shark Tale came out at just the right moment in time, when CG-animated features were still fresh enough to make every new title made in this technology (save for the occasional Valiant), an event. A sequel decades later would just feel like some relic from 2007 that got lost for decades. There are plenty of reasons why Shark Tale fans haven’t returned to Southside Reef, but it also simply boils down to the original movie not being enough of a beloved motion picture to justify one or multiple follow-ups.