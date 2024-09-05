On the same year that one DreamWorks animated film celebrates its 20th anniversary, it's now making waves on the most popular streaming service. Shark Tale, the 2004 animated film starring Will Smith, Renée Zellweger, and Jack Black, has narrowly entered the top 10 on Netflix, currently sitting as the tenth most popular movie. Shark Tale tells the story of the son of a young gangster shark who is killed, and the target of the attack and his vegetarian brother decide to use the accident to their own advantage. In addition to Smith, Zellwegger, and Black. Shark Tale also stars Robert De Niro, Angelina Jolie, and Martin Scorsese, and currently sits at "rotten" scores of 35% from critics and 47% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Shark Tale was written by Michael J. Wilson and Rob Letterman, with additional script work being done by Scott Aukerman and Alec Berg with a long list of dialogue/writing credits. Letterman also co-directed the film alongside Vicky Jenson and Bibo Bergeron. Letterman most recently developed the Goosebumps series for Disney+ that has been renewed for Season 2, and even helmed an episode. He also wrote the screenplay for Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular Pokémon and also stars Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton. The only other film he's written besides Shark Tale and the aforementioned flicks is Monsters vs. Aliens, the 2009 animated movie featuring a star-studded cast of Reese Witherspoon, Rainn Wilson, Stephen Colbert, Seth Rogen, Hugh Laurie, and Will Arnett.

What Are the Highest-Grossing Will Smith Movies?

With the recent success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Will Smith's total worldwide box office crossed the $10 billion mark, a feat achieved by few actors. His highest-grossing movie of all time is Aladdin, which reached 10% of the $10 billion total on its own, earning just over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. The second highest-grossing movie of his career is Independence Day, which earned more than $800 million at the worldwide box office. The original Suicide Squad, where Smith plays Deadshot alongside Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, is also a major factor in Smith's box office success, with the film falling just short of earning $750 million worldwide.

Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Shark Tale, now streaming on Netflix.

