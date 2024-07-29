Shark Tank is a venture capital reality TV show where aspiring entrepreneurs can realize their American Dream. The panel of investors listens to their pitches, ask questions, and decide if they want to make an offer or not. From there, they can negotiate terms and the entrepreneurs can counter-offer, negotiate, accept or decline, as they make the best decisions for their businesses.

Over the last 15 years the reality show has been on the air, countless businesses have been introduced that have gone on to achieve massive success. In some cases, the Sharks missed the boat. One of the most notable is the Ring Wi-Fi video doorbell, which was rejected by all five Sharks then went on to be sold to Amazon for a reported $1 billion. It’s widely considered to be one of the show’s biggest misses, with owner Jamie Siminoff even since appearing on the show as one of the guest sharks himself. But many other companies have found success with the help of a Shark, some of which created products that have become household names. There are a few memorably successful Shark Tank investments that take the cake.