Shark Tank is an immensely popular reality show wherein aspiring entrepreneurs meet with a group of wealthy and successful business owners, called "sharks," (consisting of main cast Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, and formerly, Mark Cuban) to pitch their business and get the sharks to invest in them. The show has been on for quite some time now, and as with any competition-like show, there are a lot of ridiculous moments.

Sometimes, these entrepreneurs-to-be come up with some really creative and innovative ideas that are actually really useful. Other times, not so much. Sometimes one comes along that pitches a product or service that is absurd, unconventional, or bordering on illegal, resulting in some of the fastest "I'm outs" in the show's history. It's a wonder how anyone thought these were good ideas, never mind how they got the confidence to actually pitch them to the sharks in the first place.

10 Squirrel Boss

Season 4, Episode 21

The Squirrel Boss, in concept, is a squirrel-proof bird feeder. In fairness, this is a genuine problem that anyone with a bird feeder will attest to: squirrels often come by and steal the seeds from the feeders, when they're supposed to be meant for birds. Now, there are actual squirrel-proof bird feeders available on the market that are fairly inexpensive, and perhaps more importantly, won't toe the line of being animal cruelty.

The Squirrel Boss comes with a remote-activated electric charge, meaning if you spot a squirrel stealing from the bird feeder, you can activate the remote and zap the little rodent away. This harsh invention doesn't come cheap either, retailing at $80 USD. On top of that, there is no sensor, meaning you'd have to be sitting there, keeping a constant eye on your bird feeder for it to work. It's a ridiculous product, way too expensive, impractical, and probably harmful to wildlife, too. It's no shock that the sharks weren't interested whatsoever.

9 'Track Days'

Season 2, Episode 24

"Track Days" is the title of a potential film about a very particular type of motocross, pitched by two gents with stars in their eyes, but no real plan to follow. They approached the sharks pitching their movie about a pretty niche sport, which is already a bad sign. But the sharks were even more disinterested upon hearing the pitch in its entirety.

The two people pitching it had no script, no actors, no crew, no nothing. Pretty much all they had was an idea and a teaser trailer cobbled together using clips of the sport in action. In essence, all they were doing was telling the sharks about their dreams. There was no real action being taken to make the movie a reality, and it was a movie that, let's be honest, probably wouldn't have sold all that well. No deals were reached with this one.

8 No Fly Cone

Season 4, Episode 8

Flies are annoying, especially houseflies, but luckily, there are multiple ways of dealing with them. If you've got only a couple, a simple flyswatter usually does the trick. Or if there are a lot of them, fly strips, traps, or zappers will usually keep them at bay. The No Fly Cone, however, is a trap that actually creates more problems than it solves.

The first problem is that it only works for dog owners, because the way it functions is based on filling a cone with your dog's poop, which should, in theory, attract flies and trap them in the cone. It should go without saying that this is really disgusting, and more trouble than it's worth. But perhaps the weirdest part about this pitch was that the guy actually got Seth MacFarlane of all people to come on stage and endorse his product. But this quickly becomes even funnier when it is revealed that MacFarlane did not have a dog and thus, would not be able to use the product. This was one that got the sharks giggling like little kids, and obviously didn't achieve any deals.

7 Uroclub

Season 1, Episode 11

It's honestly a miracle that this one even struck a deal. This early product was pitched by a urologist, who got the idea after a patient of his complained of his frequency of bathroom breaks while on the golf course. Thus, the Uroclub was born. Basically, it's a golf club with a hidden compartment in the handle that is designed for golfers to pee into if there are no nearby facilities. It even comes with a little privacy towel, too.

It's absolutely absurd, yet one of the sharks was actually ready and willing to invest in it. Why is anyone's guess, but it was actually a decent move, because this product is actually on the market, although it is more frequently bought as a gag gift rather than out of necessity. This is something that few golfers would ever use, mainly because of the dread question: what happens if it leaks? Plus, no one wants to carry around their own urine inside their golf club until they can find a toilet.

6 Licki Brush

Season 8, Episode 12

It should go without saying that cats need to be groomed. Sure, they groom themselves, but they will still require an owner to groom them from time to time. Rest easy, you don't have to lick them, because a ton of companies make loads of affordable, high-quality hand brushes that will allow you to keep your cat's coat nice and clean. But if you, for whatever reason, wish to lick your cat, fear not, for there's the Licki Brush.

Licki Brush is a tongue-shaped brush that is meant to be held between your teeth as you "lick" your cat to groom them. This is a little gross, if not extremely weird. The only person that would appreciate something like that is the Crazy Cat Lady from The Simpsons. The demonstration and idea itself were so strange that it quickly became one of the more memorable pitches on the show. This one also failed to reach a deal, which came as a surprise to no one.

5 His and Hers

Season 12, Episode 9

This is probably one of the more raunchy ideas pitched to the sharks, which sort of made everyone uncomfortable, audience included. His and Hers is a brand of snack bar that is ostensibly filled with aphrodisiacs, intended to raise sexual cravings and get couples in the mood for business time. To be frank, this isn't really a necessary product when medication exists for this. But on top of that, there was no real science behind it.

The claims that it would help increase sexual appetite wasn't backed up by anything, and the owners of the brand came with grandiose claims, sob stories, and a pre-written jingle. The entire pitch felt like one train wreck after another, a circus of emotions that tried desperately to conceal the fact that this is, at base level, a sex product. Some may find it a little odd to come out on a public show such as Shark Tank and pitch something such as this, but even if you can look past that, it's pretty useless without any official studies attesting to the quality of the product, and the pitch itself was truly awful.

4 HavenLock

Season 10, Episode 18

The HavenLock sounds promising at first, but after the pitch is made, it becomes pretty apparent that it's not really any good. This is probably one of the most hilarious pitches on the show, as the Haven Lock entrepreneur comes on stage to explain that it is a small wedge that can be placed on doors to prevent them from being kicked open. He then tries to demonstrate how easy it is to kick down a regular door. The keyword here is "tries."

On a regular, non-secured door, it took multiple blows, a ton of effort, and several agonizing minutes before he was able to get the door to open. After that, he finishes his pitch between heavy breaths as the sharks laugh their heads off. In just a few minutes, the entrepreneur showed that his product was completely unnecessary. The pitch was probably disastrous for him, but for the audience and the sharks, it couldn't have gone any better.

3 Wake n' Bacon

Season 2, Episode 2

Who doesn't love waking up to the smell of breakfast? Well, with Wake n' Bacon, you can have that feeling every day. See, this is an alarm clock that wakes you up with the smell of bacon. This requires the owner to place raw bacon inside of it the night before, and then let it cook all night. Now, this might sound appealing, until you consider the multiple problems with it. The most obvious question was, if it was really a good idea to leave raw bacon sitting out all night? Sure, it's cooking, but very, very slowly. It just sounds like a surefire way to get food poisoning.

On the topic of fire, it also sounds like a serious fire hazard--it surely isn't safe to have a hot oven right next to you on your nightstand as you sleep. The bacon probably won't even cook properly half the time, because different sized pieces will have different cooking times, which sort of requires a human being to watch them as they cook. Lastly, how is a smell supposed to wake you up? Not everyone will wake up to that. There's a reason typical alarm clocks use sound rather than smell. But perhaps most importantly, bacon is not hard to cook. It doesn't even really take that long. It seems more like pure laziness than convenience. These problems combined with its outrageous premise is what caused it to become one of the most well-known products on the show--just not in a good way.

2 Wired Waffles

Season 4, Episode 5

In the same vein of breakfast laziness as Wake n' Bacon, there's Wired Waffles, waffles laced with caffeine, apparently made to save you time in the morning by combining your morning coffee and essential breakfast nutrients into one "delicious" waffle. Except for the fact that they did not taste good at all, according to the sharks. On top of that, frozen toaster waffles are easy and quick, and so is making coffee. It's not hard to make both at the same time.

One thing the sharks did bring up is that the waffles can't really stand on their own as a brand, because it's hard to patent lacing an already-existing food with caffeine. It's easy to replicate, after all. Then there's the added risk of children accidentally consuming them, which would no doubt be followed by their parents having to pry them off the ceiling or walls. This risk is doubled on account of the fact that similar waffles are often marketed to kids. In short, a bad idea, a bad presentation, and it promoted laziness rather than healthy eating.

1 Elephant Chat

Season 5, Episode 6

Being in a relationship isn't always easy. Sometimes there are difficult things to talk about, and it can be hard to know when or how to go about it. But most people can probably agree that purchasing a stuffed elephant in a glass case and placing it in a room is not really the best course of action. If you have something that needs saying, it's better to just say it rather than buying this and using it to signal you want to talk. It feels akin to the Confess-a-Bear from SpongeBob SquarePants, which is a lifeless-stuffed animal that you can tell secrets to.

Furthermore, one has to wonder how the couple pitching this product came up with the idea. It kind of seems like they were telling on themselves a bit, admitting they may be in turmoil. Frankly, their private life is of nobody's concern but theirs, but the fact still stands that the literal "elephant in the room" is not going to solve anyone's problems more than genuine, meaningful conversation will. And even if you do feel the need to place a stuffed elephant in the room to signal a desire to communicate, you're better off buying one from a Dollar Store.

