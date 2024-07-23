The Big Picture Shark Tank USA helps entrepreneurs level up, inspired by The Tigers of Money, with successful investors.

Sharks make personal investments after a thorough evaluation of entrepreneurs' pitches.

Chris Gronkowski gained Shark Tank success with his Ice Shaker product, securing funding and support.

Since its first season back in 2009, Shark Tank USA has been helping entrepreneurs take their businesses to a whole new level. The business reality show is inspired by the famous Japanese reality series The Tigers of Money (2001) where entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to a panel of investors. Over the years, Shark Tank has been a massive ratings success and has won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program four times. The show features highly successful American entrepreneurs, including Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymon John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Lori Greiner as the main sharks.

As per the format of the show, the sharks decide which entrepreneur they want to take a bet on. And while they are paid as cast stars of Shark Tank, the money they choose to invest in any deal is their own. So, when a Shark invests, the decision comes with a great deal of consideration on their part. It's only after asking the entrepreneurs a host of questions about their business model, valuation sales, etc., that the Sharks come to their decisions. But this isn’t as easy as it sounds, because things get pretty intense inside the tank! The Sharks regularly battle each other for deals. One pitch that led to a situation like this was Chris Gronkowski's Ice Shaker, which had every Shark in the tank fighting to invest!

Chris Gronkowski Started His Pitch By Challenging The Sharks

Chris Gronkowski wasn’t your average entrepreneur, looking for their big break. The man had already found success playing in the NFL for The Denver Broncos. In fact, all five of his brothers had successful careers in professional sports. Ron, Glen, and Dan Gronkowski all played in the NFL while Gordon Gronkowski played Major League Baseball. While the other Gronkowski brothers were pretty happy in their careers, Chris Gronkowski decided to trade in his football jersey for entrepreneurship.

With the help of his brothers, Gronkowski pitched his company, Ice Shaker, in Shark Tank Season 9, Episode 4. His innovative product leveraged his famous family name and sports legacy — something that instantly clicked with the Sharks. Right off the bat, Gronkowski’s pitch had the Sharks entertained. They started off by playing a game of flip cup against the brothers and this already added an element of competition to the pitch. The cherry on top was when Cuban acknowledged how talented the brothers were in the sports world. Getting down to business, Gronkowski asked for $100,000 for a 10% stake in his business. But this wasn’t just about the money for the entrepreneur, because he was looking for a business partner who could really help the world see the true value of Ice Shaker.

What Made Ice Shaker So Special?

The story behind Ice Shaker impressed the sharks more than the Gronkowski brothers themselves. When Chris Gronkowski retired from his football career in 2016, he decided to stay active by regularly working out at the gym. During his pitch, he told the Sharks about one specific thing that annoyed him while he was working out — unreliable shaker bottles! These are the standard bottles used by athletes all over the world to hold their protein shakes, hydration packs and supplement mixes. However, Grownkowski realized that no matter which shaker he used, his beverages would never stay cold or blend well after shaking. That’s when he realized the gap in the market and set out to create his own shaker to solve the problem he was facing.

Gronkowski told the sharks how most of these shakers were non-insulated, cheap plastic bottles that would often leak, break, and start smelling bad after a few uses. So, after a lot of trial and error, the entrepreneur developed a double-walled, vacuum-insulated shaker that could hold ice for over 30 hours without any “sweating” from condensation. That’s when the Ice Shaker was born. Made of stainless steel to prevent odors and a patented agitator inside to keep the drinks blended, the Ice Shaker also came with internal measurements to make it easier for athletes to mix their drinks. The design featured a pop-top lid and a folding carry handle to make the shaker easy to carry just about anywhere. Safe to say, after hearing this story, the Sharks were ready to make some competitive offers to Gronkowski.

All Five Sharks Battled It Out For Ice Shaker!

After only six months in business, the Ice Shaker had $80,000 in sales. While those numbers aren’t very high, they were enough for all the Sharks to make Gronkowski an offer. But before the offers started coming in, Lori Greiner suggested the entrepreneur leverage his family name and rename his product the ‘Gronk’ Shaker. This is also a reference to his brother Rob Gronkowski, often referred to as "Gronk.” Gronk is known for his time with the New England Patriots as one of the league's most dominant and recognizable players. So, this would automatically attract a lot of publicity for the product. Most of the other Sharks seemed to agree with this suggestion. However, in a 2021 episode of the podcast Outside the Tank, Gronkowski explained that he didn’t want to limit his product to NFL fans, which is why he never took up the suggestion.

Mr Wonderful, Kevin O’Leary was the first one to bid, offering the entrepreneur $100,000 for 20% of his business. However, he also wanted the Gronk name to be on the bottle. Soon after that, guest Shark Alex Rodriguez and Mark Cuban teamed up to offer Gronkowski $150,000 with a 20% stake. Greiner ended up making an offer of $100,000 for 15%, while Corcoran offered the entrepreneur exactly what he came in asking for — $100,000 for a 10% stake.

But once the offers were made, the real showdown began. To win over Gronkowski, Kevin O’Leary declared “I’m a huge ‘Gronk’ fan. I love your family.” Greiner brought in the big guns and talked about the success of businesses she had invested in including Scrub Daddy, Simply Fit Board and Sleep Styler. Cuban countered by boasting of his ability to achieve multi-billion dollar valuations, asking Greiner how many of those she had under her belt. Barbara Corcoran argued, “Nobody is smarter than me at marketing. I’ve elevated seven top brands from ‘Shark Tank’ through my expertise.” Alex Rodriguez, however, leveraged his pro-sports connections from his New York Yankees career and teamed up with Cuban, who himself is the owner of an NBA team. “I own part of 1,000 gyms in 20 countries, I understand athletes,” concluded Rodriguez.

The NFL, NBA and MLB Came Together For Ice Shaker

Once all the offers were on the table, Gronkowski knew what he wanted. He immediately started negotiating with Cuban and Rodriguez. The two of them eventually agreed on a deal for $150,000 for a 15 percent stake. This meant that the company's valuation stood at $1 million, just like Gronkowski wanted. Once the deal was made, Gronkowski expressed his excitement in the following words:

“We just locked up the trifecta, the NFL, NBA and baseball, that is absolutely huge, and I am so pumped right now.”

Almost 7 years after the episode originally aired, Ice Shaker is still in business and continues to add more products to its impressive lineup. The company has done so well that in April 2018, Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski, actually bought out A-Rod's initial stake, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. In 2022, Chris Gronkowski went on TikTok to share that the week his Shark Tank episode aired, the Ice Shaker website received over 65,000 visits, which resulted in sales of over $175,000 dollars. For reference, the previous week’s sales came in at $6,500, so it’s evident that the Shark Tank appearance started working its magic for the Ice Shaker in no time.

However, once the sales started going up, Gronkowski realized that he needed to develop a proper scaling strategy. In another TikTok, he admitted that it took him at least four years after Shark Tank to stabilize his business. However, thanks to Mark Cuban and his team’s guidance, Gronkowski was able to keep Ice Shaker afloat. When asked if going on the show had been worth it, the entrepreneur revealed on Tiktok that within three months of his appearance, the company brought in over $3 million in sales. So, it’s definitely a yes from him!

