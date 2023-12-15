The Big Picture Mark Cuban, the first billionaire shark on Shark Tank, will be leaving the show after 10 years.

Possible replacements include comedian Jeff Foxworthy, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel.

Other potential sharks include New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, actor Kevin Hart, and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Normally, business deals are done in conference rooms or private calls, but Shark Tank brought them to ABC. "Sharks" or potential investors are people who listen to entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to them. The sharks ask them questions to inform their opinions, and hopefully one of them invest in the company in exchange for a stake in it.

Mark Cuban is the first billionaire shark on the show and began as a guest in Season 2. He became a main cast member in season 3, but after 10 years he'll be calling it quits. So who will fill his big shoes? You'll need someone with deep pockets and business savvy. But the Dallas Mavericks owner also added star power to the cast due to being a public figure. Here are 10 potential sharks who could take his place.

10 Jeff Foxworthy

The comedian has plenty of experience of being on television and used to host, Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Jeff Foxworthy, who is still releasing comedy specials, was a guest host on Shark Tank in season 2. He offered to invest $50,000 in Hydromax for a 50% stake in the company. The product helps athletes hydrate with a tube under their football pads. However, the deal didn't close, according to Shark Tank Blog. If he becomes a lead shark, then he'll get another shot at helping an entrepreneur. Foxworthy also made a name for himself being a blue-collar comedian. That would add a different perspective to the show full of people from the white-collar world.

9 Howard Schultz of Starbucks

Everyone is familiar with Starbucks as a brand. Howard Schultz used to be the CEO of the company until he retired in March 2023. It would be a great opportunity to hear his business perspective on the show, especially when it comes to branding. Schultz previously owned the Seattle SuperSonics basketball team, which makes him similar to Cuban. His history in sports would also make him a desirable shark to entrepreneurs in that field. The business executive said he wanted to retire to focus on family and a "range of philanthropic and entrepreneurial investments," according to CNN. So investing in entrepreneurs could fall in line with that goal.

8 Bethenny Frankel

Once again, we dip back into the list of guest sharks. Bethenny Frankel appeared in seasons 9 and 10. She got her start on the Real Housewives of New York City, but her true success came from Skinnygirl Cocktails. She later sold the company for an estimated $100 million to Beam Global, according to CNBC. Her business mind and mind for good TV are a perfect mix for Shark Tank.

A big plus is that Frankel has Cuban's stamp of approval as a shark. "I love Bethenny," he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. "I mean, she’s smart and intense. We’re going to battle sometimes. I respect her intensity and you know what, it’s going to come out. Sometimes she’s going to talk down to me, and I’m going to talk down to her." Bethenny isn't afraid of confrontation, which is another reason she could make a great shark.

7 Gayle Benson

When one team owner leaves perhaps another one enters. Gayle Benson is the owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans. The billionaire succeeded her late husband, Tim Benson, who was the owner of the teams. She is focused on her community and philanthropy. Perhaps becoming a shark could be added to the list. There is a bonus of the audience being able to see a woman in her position negotiating deals.

6 Kevin Hart

The funny movie star rose to fame through stand-up comedy specials to co-starring in movies with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Kevin Hart moved into the talk show space with Hart to Heart on Peacock. He appeared on Shark Tank in season 13. Alexiou Gibson pitched his edible sea moss business called Sea Moss Gel. Cuban and Hart struck a deal with the CEO investing $600k for 20% equity. Gibson expanded his line of products, and they're now available on Amazon since his appearance, according to MSN. Hart would add more humor to the cast and know the ropes of the show.

5 Jack Dorsey

If we want another recognizable face for the show, then maybe casting should dip into social media. Jack Dorsey was the co-founder and CEO of Twitter. He later stepped down in 2021. "I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders," he said in a statement, according to CNN. "My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead." Dorsey is now the CEO of Block Head. Many people would tune in because they're familiar with Dorsey. Also, he is more likely to be in favor of the public because of Twitter's unpopular changes after his exit.

4 Gwyneth Paltrow

The Oscar winner has been more focused on entrepreneurship than acting these days. Gwyneth Paltrow started with a weekly newsletter full of recommendations called Goop in 2018. It grew into a business with a website, a Netflix series, a podcast, and more. Goop is estimated to be worth $250 million, according to CEO Magazine.

Paltrow brings star power and the audience would bring their strong opinions. People seem to hate, love, or are weirdly amused by Goop's recommendations. The more unique companies on Shark Tank might be the perfect match for her. Lastly, she was a guest shark in season 14. Cuban and Paltrow agreed to invest $250k in an eco-friendly diaper company, Kudos for 3% advisory shares and the sharks split 7%. The company is still going strong.

3 Michael Kors

We already have one shark with a history of fashion, Daymond John. Why not add another? Michael Kors is a recognizable American designer with great success. His brand is recognizable and accessible to those at home. But he's also dressed Michelle Obama, Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and more. He also has a history of doing reality TV by being a judge on Project Runway. It would be great to learn about his interests outside of fashion by becoming a shark.

2 Oprah Winfrey

The producer is another billionaire who isn't afraid of the camera. Oprah Winfrey grew from The Oprah Winfrey Show to O to The Oprah Magazine to having the OWN Network. The producer is also behind movies like the musical adaptation of The Color Purple. She knows a lot about growing a business and brand. The billionaire also launched many people's careers in the entertainment industry. Winfrey is another person who could pull even more eyes to the show.

1 Sean Parker, Formerly of Facebook

We return to social media with the co-founder of Napster, then Facebook. The billionaire is busy as a founder of his other organizations and being a board member. Sean Parker hasn't been in the public eye as much as other founders. If you search for his name, you'll find multiple headlines asking what happened to him. So people want to know the answer and this would be a major reintroduction of him to the public.

Shark Tank fans have time before Cuban makes his big exit. His last season will air in 2025. The investor left his mark on the show with numerous deals and negotiations. The ABC show could continue and, luckily there are more people out there who could fill his chair.

