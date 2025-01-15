The Sharks will be heading back to the Tank very soon. After the ABC hit went on break in December, audiences have been eagerly waiting to see the last few episodes that Mark Cuban will be featured in. Before the start of Shark Tank Season 16, Cuban shared that he would be exiting the show. As more entrepreneurs walk in, prepared to pitch their business plan, it will be interesting to see who will walk with one or more Sharks giving them the investment they've been waiting for. Before tuning in on the final episodes, here is a guide to when and where you can watch them on TV and on streaming.

When Is the 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Midseason Premiere?

image from abc

Shark Tank's anticipated return is almost here. Season 16 began airing on October 18, and later went on break ahead of the holidays. Its midseason is set to come back on ABC starting Friday, at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.

Will 'Shark Tank' Season 16's Midseason Be Televised?

Image via ABC

Yes, the latest season is being broadcast on ABC. The network's programming for 2025 is starting off strong, with a blend of comedies and fan-favorite unscripted series. In addition to Shark Tank's return this month, the channel is airing new episodes of Shifting Gears (starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings), Celebrity Jeopardy, and What Would You Do. ABC is also prepping for The Bachelor's latest season, as Grant Ellis tries to find his soulmate among the 25 women vying for his heart.

Where Else Can You Catch Up on 'Shark Tank' 16?