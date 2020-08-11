Shark Week Trailer: Watch Forrest Galante Dive Into Treacherous Shark Infested Waters
–
Get ready because wildlife biologist Forrest Galante is back at it with another incredible mission to learn about extinct animals and to figure out if there’s a chance that they might still be around. In this Shark Week special edition of his Animal Planet show, Extinct or Alive, Galante has his eye on the waters between Durban, South Africa and northern Mozambique. That’s where he hopes to find evidence of three species of shark that haven’t been documented in quite some time. In this particular case, they’re not officially deemed extinct. Instead, the issue is that “no one is brave enough to go there and look for them” and if you’ve seen any of Galante’s previous work, it’s probably pretty clear that a search like this is right up his alley.
On Tuesday, August 11th at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel, you can catch Galante and his team travel to the region known as “The Bermuda Triangle of Africa” where the Whitetip Weasel Shark, the Ornate Sleeper Ray and the Flapnose Houndshark are thought to have completely vanished. In order to document their existence, Galante will have to take his team and their repurposed cutting edge technology into some of the most dangerous shark infested waters in the southern hemisphere.
If you’d like to hear even more about Galante’s unparalleled work, be sure to check out his episode of Collider’s documentaries series, MasterWork, right here.
Here’s the official description for Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks:
The unpredictable waters between Durban, South Africa and northern Mozambique are home to some of the world’s most incredible creatures. From crystal clear tropical reefs to turbulent stormy bays, the Mozambique channel is home to 3 fantastic species of lost shark that the world has given up on. Each of these shark species has only been documented a handful of times, and not at all recently. It’s not that these sharks are extinct, it’s that no one is brave enough to go there and look for them. With the help of renowned shark biologist, Dave Ebert, president of the American Elasmobranch Society, this massive expedition will venture into “the land of the lost shark” in an attempt to track down these three missing sharks, all while dodging toothy predators, terrible weather and deadly currents. This will be an expedition into one of the most intimidating stretches of water on Earth, to look for some of the rarest creatures known to man.
