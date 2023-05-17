Jason Momoa has quickly become one of Hollywood's most sought after actors thanks to his roles in Game of Thrones, See, and Aquaman. The DC actor will be making his Fast & Furious debut as the franchise’s new big bad in Fast X. However, Momoa will soon be back deep under the sea as the official host of Shark Week.

Reported by Entertainment Weekly, Warner Brothers Discovery made the announcement at their Upfront presentations on Wednesday. “As the host of Shark Week, I am beyond excited to take you along on this journey", the Aquaman star said in a statement. He finished by saying,"This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It's a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman — it began several generations before me." Discovery Channel’s meaty Shark Week returns for its 35th year this summer.

Aquaman’s Career is Going Swimmingly

This announcement also comes just ahead of Momoa’s return as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman in the highly anticipated DC sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom this winter. Momoa has made a name for himself playing the iconic water-based hero since 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He would go on to reprise the role again in both cuts of Justice League and the first Aquaman film which was directed by WB’s horror guru James Wan. His version of the character also made a brief cameo alongside his Justice League costar Ezra Miller in HBO Max’s Peacemaker series. Momoa isn’t just returning to the DCU, the actor has a lush career ahead of him. On top of Fast X and Lost Kingdom, the Game of Thrones star is also headlining the upcoming live-action Minecraft film for WB and is expected to play a major role in the final Fast & Furious films. Momoa will additionally be starring in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Chief of War which he helped write.

When Does Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Release?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is finally releasing in theaters on December 20, 2023. While Momoa’s Aquaman future is up in the air, along with the rest of the current DCU, the sequel will see Aquaman teaming up with his reluctant half-brother Ocean Master as Black Manta returns to enact his revenge. Momoa’s Aquaman has made the actor the perfect candidate to host Shark Week which over the years has been a very fun and entertaining way to teach the masses about our sharp underwater neighbors. Shark Week this year swims from Tuesday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 18 on the Discovery Channel. While we wait for this shark-filled adventure to begin and the first trailer for Lost Kingdom, you can watch Momoa in the latest Fast X trailer down below. Fast X races into theaters this Friday.