The Big Picture Sharknado is heading to theaters for the first time ever on August 15 and 16, with a completely remastered version of the film, just in time for its tenth anniversary,

The Asylum, known for their low-budget "mockbuster" films, is advertising the re-release of their biggest hit with a Barbie-inspired poster.

Sharknado was a surprise viral hit upon its release in 2013, and it spawned a series of increasingly goofy sequels with celebrity cameos, culminating in 2018's The Last Sharknado: It's About Time.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that director Anthony C. Ferrante's sharksploitation film, a surprise viral hit upon its release in 2013, will hit the big screen for the first time, its original premiere having been on Syfy. The Asylum made its name with so-called "mockbusters", piggybacking off big-budget films with similarly themed low-budget movies, so it's only appropriate that they're advertising the re-release of their biggest mainstream hit with a poster riffing on the current box office champ Barbie.

The poster depicts a Barbie-esque character and her chainsaw-wielding Ken driving their convertible towards a pink tornado full of sharks, with the Sharknado logo in the iconic Barbie font. The trailer for the re-released promises "new kills" and "new thrills", as well as "more sharks, more 'nado!" The film has been completely remastered, although presumably, its somewhat-unconvincing CGI sharks will retain their low-budget charm.

What Is Sharknado?

Sharknado starred Ian Ziering (Beverly Hills: 90210) as ex-surfer Fin Shepard and Tara Reid (American Pie) as his estranged wife April, who have to escape from Los Angeles in the midsts of a once-in-a-lifetime "sharknado" - a tornado that implausibly picked up a huge school of ravenous sharks. Numerous LA landmarks are destroyed, and most of the supporting cast gets eaten, including a barfly played by the late John Heard, but the main characters rekindle their romance and chainsaw a few sharks along the way.

The film was a surprise hit on social media upon its release, thanks to its ludicrous title and premise; as revealed in a Collider interview from the set of Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, Sharknado originally bore the generic title Dark Skies, before being retitled Sharknado, much to the initial dismay of the cast. That dismay dissipated, of course, when they found themselves in a franchise.

Sharknado spawned a series of increasingly goofy sequels; although the original film wasn't explicitly a comedy, the sequels leaned more and more into the inherent hilarity of the premise. They also loaded up the films with celebrity cameos; the sequels featured such luminaries as David Hasselhoff, Bo Derek, Gilbert Gottfried, Margaret Cho, and Neil deGrasse Tyson. The sixth and final installment, 2018's The Last Sharknado: It's About Time, involved time travel, magic, and an evil cyborg Tara Reid. Ziering's Fin Shepard even appeared in Lavalantula, a volcano/giant spider mashup set in the same "cinematic universe" that had its own sequel, 2 Lava 2 Lantula.

Sharknado hits theaters August 15 and 16.