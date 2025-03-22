Needless to say, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not been kind to its interpretation of the mainstay comic character, Sharon Carter. It's disappointing that the longtime love interest of Captain America and elite agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. is marginalized throughout the MCU, despite a strong performance from actor Emily VanVamp. It's time to take a look at how Marvel Studios has ultimately failed Sharon Carter, which exemplifies an increasingly common problem in the MCU.

Sharon Carter's Role Was Sidelined in the MCU

Image via Marvel Studios

Sharon Carter has served as the longtime love interest of Captain America, along with being a spy and agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. since her debut in Tales of Suspense #75. Unfortunately, the character has been completely underused throughout her MCU tenure despite a stellar performance from VanCamp. When VanCamp was introduced as Sharon Carter in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, it was stated that her part was a small introduction, and in the future, the character would receive a bigger role with greater emphasis and development. That made sense, considering Sharon is often depicted as the one true love of Steve Rogers in the comics. Unfortunately, something else got in the way of those plans. Specifically, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

For better or worse, the MCU shifted focus to Captain America (Chris Evans) and his romantic connection to Peggy Carter. Atwell delivered an incredibly likable, charismatic performance as Peggy Carter, and she displayed great chemistry with Evans. Unfortunately, the MCU continued drawing Steve and Peggy back together, rather than allowing Steve to move on with his life and find someone else, such as Sharon. Steve and Sharon did enjoy a romantic kiss in Captain America: Civil War, but that was the extent of their romantic development. Then, things only got worse for Sharon.

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Betrayed Sharon Carter

Image via Disney+

Sharon Carter would finally make her long-awaited MCU return in the 2021 miniseries, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series revealed that Sharon has been on the run and a fugitive of justice since the events of Civil War, and was branded a traitor by her own country. Later, it's discovered that Sharon is the Power Broker, a shadowy arms dealer and criminal operating out of Madripoor, and the mastermind behind the new (and illegal) Super Soldier serum. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) never realize Sharon's true identity, and she is exonerated at the end of the show, planning to continue her criminal activities. This was a complete and utter betrayal of Sharon as a character.

Although Sharon has gone rogue and been on the run before, she never became an outright supervillain. Surely, this could not have been Sharon Carter. Maybe she was replaced by a Skrull at some point, which would be revealed in the later miniseries, Secret Invasion? That would explain everything, right? Wrong. Secret Invasion came and went without any Sharon Carter revelation, nor did the character pop up in Captain America: Brave New World. Several years have passed with radio silence on Sharon Carter. This signifies a growing problem with other characters in the MCU as well.

The MCU Introduces Promising Characters and Then Completely Forgets About Them