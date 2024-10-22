Marc Maron's meta Oscar comedy In Memoriam has fittingly just cast two major Oscar-nominated stars (both of whom have coincidentally worked with Martin Scorsese in the past). The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Casino star Sharon Stone and Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone have joined the cast of director Rob Burnett's next feature film. The upcoming indie comedy is also set to feature Arrested Development star Judy Greer and Dumb Money star Talia Ryder.

In Memoriam will see Maron star as a struggling actor who gets the devastating news that he is dying of terminal cancer. Wanting to preserve his legacy and to fulfill his lifelong dream of being at the Academy Awards, Maron's character begins a campaign for him to be featured in the Oscar ceremony, even if it means being featured in the "In Memoriam" segment. Per the new casting news, Lily Gladstone will reportedly play the protagonist's therapist, while Sharon Stone will be joining Judy Greer as one of the actor's ex-wives (with Stone's character also being described as a fellow actor and Hollywood star).

In Memoriam is being written and directed by Rob Burnett, who rose up the ranks in the comedy world after writing and producing the long-running Late Show With David Letterman. In Memoriam will be Burnett's third feature film, with the first being the meta movie-making comedy We Made This Movie, and the second being the Paul Rudd-starring dramedy The Fundamentals of Caring. Both Rob Burnett and Marc Maron will also produce the film.

What Else Are Sharon Stone and Lily Gladstone Working On?

Close

Sharon Stone has been on a well-deserved comeback tour recently, and Lily Gladstone has also become a major star following her acclaimed performance in Killers of the Flower Moon. Stone is set to star as the main villain in Nobody 2, which will see Bob Odenkirk return as a man who is a suburban dad by day and a vigilante action hero by night. Gladstone has two feature films in the works, including the romantic comedy The Wedding Banquet and the novel adaptation of The Memory Police. Both Stone and Gladstone have also been making memorable appearances in hit television shows, such as The Flight Attendant and Under the Bridge.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on In Memoriam as the film gets closer to release. Watch Lily Gladstone in Under the Bridge on Hulu.