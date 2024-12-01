In the early 1990s, few actresses were as sought after as Sharon Stone, who suddenly ascended to fame during the decade, but one of her most acclaimed roles is less known today. Having an eye for strong talent and future stars, it's no real surprise to learn that Martin Scorsese cast Stone in a very different type of role, one that posed a unique challenge for the actress. As Ginger McKenna in Casino, Stone transforms into a deeply complex character, consumed by vanity and narcissism which soon leads to a fatal downward spiral. Not only was Stone’s performance a dramatic departure from earlier roles, but it earned the actress a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for her fearless efforts.

Sharon Stone Was One of the Most Famous Actresses of the Early '90s

Close

Whenever Sharon Stone is mentioned, it's almost inevitable that Basic Instinct will be the first film people bring up, and it's easy to see why. At the time it premiered, while the actress was not totally unknown, having played a supporting role in Total Recall earlier that decade, she was far from a household name. Still, the role remains her most famous by far and established Stone as one of the biggest sex symbols of the decade. For the actress herself, being shot into celebrity fame almost overnight was a deeply jarring experience, and one she was not entirely comfortable with.

At the same time, few directors were riding higher in the early 1990s than Martin Scorsese, who had achieved almost legendary cinematic status with Goodfellas at the start of the decade. Although it did not win Best Picture that year, it forever defined his career, and his next crime drama needed to feel incredibly different. For Stone herself, the risks of typecasting were always present, and she began taking on new projects to prove her diversity as an actress. Some of these films were critically successful, but sadly often went unnoticed. When a chance to audition for Casino under Scorsese came along for Stone, it would serve as a unique opportunity to demonstrate her range and work with one of the most famous directors of all time, which would surely gain public attention.

Even In a Mob Movie, Ginger Stand Out for All the Wrong Reasons

Image via Universal Pictures

When he first meets Ginger, Sam “Ace” Rothstein (Robert De Niro) is instantly taken by her beauty, and one would be forgiven for thinking she was another glamorous role for Stone to capture so effortlessly. Before long, however, the unstable foundations of their loveless marriage — or their “arrangement,” as they more accurately call it — becomes entirely clear. In truth, Ginger's beauty is juxtaposed with an inner ugliness — one that becomes expressed physically as she starts to spiral out of control and only remains obsessed with material wealth. She might not be a gangster or murderer like other Scorsese villains, but her kidnapping and neglect of her daughter horrifies Ace into sealing her fate. Even Nick “Little Nicky” Santoro (Joe Pesci) is disturbed, despite their reckless affair, and the breakdown of her relationship with Ace makes even the most toxic onscreen relationships look like a model of decorum. By the end of her story, having squandered her entire fortune, she has completely self-destructed, leaving little to nothing behind.

For Sharon Stone, ‘Casino’ Was a Dramatic Change of Form

Image via Universal Pictures

Both physically and psychologically, the transformation of Sharon Stone was a major shock for audiences, one that allowed the actress to redefine herself and her career. Today, her performance ranks as one of the best of her career, rivaled only by Basic Instinct itself. The role proved, once and for all, that she could be more than a sex symbol. Ultimately, she won a Golden Globe for the part and was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards.

Today, Stone might not be as much of a household name as she once was, but the actress has enjoyed a very successful career. Just as Goodfellas overshadows Casino in the career of Scorsese, her role in the latter might also be overlooked in favor of Basic Instinct, with which she has become synonymous. Partially, this remains understandable, given how much the film changed the erotic thriller genre, but her hard work as Ginger McKenna should never be ignored. While her character might be unlikable, her role proves vital to an underrated film — one which is unlikely to soon be forgotten.

Casino is currently available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

WATCH ON PEACOCK