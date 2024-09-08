Sean Bean nails every role he plays. Unfortunately, his characters can't seem to escape the Grim Reaper. Sure, he’s no Mark Hamill or Christopher Lee, but maybe it's the way his characters' deaths always hit so hard in the story that makes him so popular for croaking. From his noble death in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring to the shocking/heartbreaking one in Game of Thrones, one thing is clear — no one brings a death scene to life quite like Sean Bean. While there are oodles to say about his onscreen deaths, the star managed to hang on for dear life in a British television drama series that stuck him in the heat of the battle.

The 1993 historical war show, Sharpe, had Bean playing the role of the titular character, Richard Sharpe. He’s a hardened, no-nonsense soldier who fights his way up from being a regular foot soldier to an officer. Living in a time when buying a rank trumped earning it, the war against the French isn’t the only one Sharpe has to fight. So, it’s a great thing that he’s got the longevity of a cockroach in this one, surviving everything from stabs to the contempt of his peers. Against the backdrop of the Napoleonic wars, the show looks at dynamics within the British army, classism, love, and betrayal, and offers some badass action sequences.

Why ‘Sharpe’ Stands Out and How Sean Bean Made It Even Better

With its unique twist on non-fiction, Sharpe is nothing less than a gem in British television. Based on a series of Napoleonic War novels by Bernard Cornwell, it brings together a realistic portrayal of history and a long string of exciting adventures. Sure, the show had as modest a budget as they come, but somehow that added a layer of authenticity. In the midst of all this, it’s Sean Bean’s role as Richard Sharpe that really makes the series special. He brought with him a down-to-earth charm and rugged energy. In his usual nature, Bean’s interpretation of the role made it easy for viewers to like him. His performance ensured that the series was much more than a military drama; it turned into a story about a man fighting multiple battles.

While it’s hard to see anyone else as Richard Sharpe, Bean was not the first choice to play the lowly soldier. Paul McGann was meant to play the role and even started filming. His take on the character was much more subtle and soft-spoken than Bean’s rough-and-tumble, charismatic approach. Unfortunately for McGann, an injury during an on-set football game ended his time playing Sharpe. But this was great news for Bean, whose rough-around-the-edges interpretation and thick Yorkshire accent clicked with viewers. Bean’s version delivered such a punch that the author tweaked the books to match his interpretation.

Sean Bean’s Sharpe Is Tougher Than the Battles He Fights, and Each Episode Proves It

The war between the British and the French was no joke, yet that storyline often dimmed in comparison to that of Richard Sharpe fighting against the British class system. Starting as a rough-and-tumble sergeant, Sharpe began his rise through the ranks after saving Lord Wellington’s (Hugh Fraser) life. Wellington knew it would be a bumpy ride, but reckoned that a tough guy like Sharpe could handle it. As a working-class soldier turned officer, he met resistance from aristocratic officers who viewed him as unworthy of his rank. Similarly, Sharpe’s men initially didn’t make it easy for him; they wanted a "real" officer, not a former ranker. But that didn’t deter him, he constantly proved himself, not only as a contender on the battlefield but as a leader. So, he eventually wins them over, especially the stubborn Irishman, Harper (Daragh O'Malley), who becomes his trusted friend.

Sharpe’s overarching journey from sergeant to lieutenant colonel is marked by impossible odds, brutal battles, and personal letdowns. But by some miracle, he doesn’t just survive but thrives in situations designed to bring him to his knees. He earns monumental victories such as capturing a French Eagle at Talavera and expertly commanding the South Essex at Waterloo, proving his worthiness time without number. Even when he’s up against corrupt officers like Simmerson (Michael Cochrane) or the deranged Sergeant Hakeswill (Pete Postlethwaite) he always comes out on top.

While he had his larger-than-life moments, the genius of Sharpe’s character lies in his flaws. He’s no squeaky-clean hero. He’s this rough-around-the-edge fellow who’s understandably uncomfortable in high society. But this is what makes him such a compelling character. He’s a relatable protagonist who mirrors some of the flaws a typical viewer could see in themselves. Well, for the most part, seeing as the man simply wouldn’t die, and not for a lack of life-threatening scenarios. Sharpe’s blatant refusal to die is probably why Sean Bean keeps meeting such grisly ends in so many other roles — it’s like karma balancing the scales.

How Sharpe Stands Out Among Sean Bean’s Most Iconic Roles

While most of his characters couldn’t stay alive if… well, if it killed them, it’s clear that Sean Bean knows how to deliver a memorable performance. Whether it’s Ned Stark’s quiet strength in Game of Thrones or Boromir’s desperate bravery in The Lord of the Rings, there’s something innately Sean Bean-esque that he always leaves behind. So, you literally couldn’t imagine any other actors embodying his roles.

Through his interpretation of the Lord of Winterfell Warden of the North, audiences could sense the weight of responsibility and the pain of old wounds, even when the show didn’t dive into all the book’s details. With Boromir, the way he struggled with the power of the One Ring was so tangible and intense that his final stand went down in The Lord of the Rings history as one of the most unforgettable. Showing his aptitude for playing layered characters, his depiction of Alec Trevelyan in GoldenEye really pushed the envelope. Starting as Bond’s trusted fellow agent, 006, but slowly becoming as menacing a villain as ever, Bean delivers a showdown of epic proportions.

While it’s clear the man can own just about any role, it’s Richard Sharpe who really stands out. Playing Sharpe allowed Bean to show off what he does best — playing a tough, no-nonsense character with heart, humanity, and boldness all wrapped up in one. While his character is your quintessential man of the people, he also has out-of-this-world resilience. He’s not just fighting in one of the most pivotal wars in history; he’s earning respect in a world that doesn’t hand it out easily. He may be a hard guy, but there’s a vulnerability to his character that makes it easy to root for him. While many of Bean’s other roles end tragically, Sharpe’s sheer will to survive despite his struggles makes the role a delightful highlight of Bean’s career.

