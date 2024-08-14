The Big Picture Sharper starring Sebastian Stan and Julianne Moore is a top 10 hit on Apple TV+, blending crime and drama with a neo-noir thriller vibe.

Director Benjamin Caron, known for Andor and The Crown, brings a fresh perspective to Sharper's story of climbing the social and financial ladders in NYC.

Written by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, Sharper offers a complex narrative with multiple characters seeking revenge and power in the city.

Ahead of making his A24 debut next month with A Different Man, one Marvel star has a 2023 crime drama that's topping the charts on Apple TV+. Sharper, which stars Sebastian Stan and Julianne Moore, has officially crept into the top 10 on Apple TV+, sneakily landing at the #10 spot. Sharper falls just short of Palmer, another Apple TV+ original which stars Justin Timberlake and has been in the top 10 for more than a week now. Also beating out Sharper is the 2023 Martin Scorsese directed film Killers of the Flower Moon which stars Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, and Napoleon, the biographical drama by Ridley Scott which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character. In addition to Stan and Moore, Sharper also stars Justice Smith, John Lithgow, and Kerry Flanagan, and currently sits at a 69% rating from critics and a 72% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sharper was directed by Benjamin Caron, who is best known for directing three episodes of the hit Star Wars Disney+ series, Andor, and also 11 episodes of The Crown. Caron first made a name for himself directing an episode of Sherlock Holmes, and has continued his hot run with multiple successful projects under his belt. He also has another film on the way, Night Always Comes, which Caron will helm starring Vanessa Kirby, Eli Roth, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The script for Sharper was penned by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka. The former is best known for writing The Sitter and several episodes of Animal Practice, and the latter also worked with Gatewood on both the aforementioned projects.

What’s the Best Thing to Watch on Apple TV+ Right Now?

Close

If you're a fan of good television, you can't go wrong with Ted Lasso on Apple TV+, which has won a plethora of Emmy Awards and is one of the highest-rated TV shows of the last several years. More recently, Apple TV+ released Bad Monkey, the comedy series which stars Vince Vaughn and Rob Delaney. Also, popular to watch on Apple TV+ are the Jake Gyllenhaal-led Presumed Innocent, and the 2020 naval action thriller starring Tom Hanks as Captain Ernest Krause, a World War 2 Captain, Greyhound.

Sharper was written by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka and stars Sebastian Stan, Julianne Moore, and Justice Smith. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Sharper on Apple TV+.

Sharper 5 10 Director Benjamin Caron Cast Julianne Moore , Sebastian Stan , Justice Smith , Briana Middleton Runtime 116 minutes

WATCH ON APPLE TV+