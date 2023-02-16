After a brief run in theaters, the thriller movie Sharper is coming to Apple TV+ for worldwide audiences this Friday. The neo-noir story stars Julianne Moore and John Lithgow as super-rich executives who become the target of a con man played by Sebastian Stan. In order to get us in the mood for the story, Lakeshore Records shared with Collider an exclusive track from the movie’s score, and we can now reveal this piece of music to you.

Titled “Coda”, the track is composed by Clint Mansell, who also worked on the movie’s entire score. The three-minute track is as atmospheric as you’d expect it to be. At times, it sounds like the music you hear at turning points of a thriller movie, or that part when you make a shocking discovery that completely changes the way you see the story.

You Have Heard Clint Mansell's Work Before

You may think you don’t know Mansell, but there’s a good chance you heard his music. The British composer is a frequent collaborator of acclaimed filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, and he wrote the music for titles like Black Swan, The Fountain, and Noah. Aside from that, Mansell also worked on music for Ghost in the Shell, Loving Vincent, and Moon. On TV, he composed for popular series like Doom Patrol, Peacemaker, and Black Mirror.

Image via Apple TV+

Lakeshore Records also revealed that the full soundtrack of Sharper will become available digitally as early as tomorrow. When describing the full album, Lakeshore Records and Invada Records state that “dark electronics and strings create a taught backdrop to the mysterious thriller.” Of course, this aligns perfectly with director Benjamin Caron ’s ( The Crown ) description of his own movie , when he mentioned that he wants Sharper to keep audiences guessing until the very end.

Apple TV+ premieres Sharper this Friday, February 17. You can listen to “Coda” below:

Check out the official synopsis for the movie here: