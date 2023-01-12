It’s about to get really thrilling on Apple TV+. Today, the streamer released a new trailer for their upcoming heist movie Sharper, set in the wealthiest parts of New York City as secrets and lies are created and begin to unravel. The film will be in select theaters starting on February 10 and then will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+ on February 17.

Sharper stars Sebastian Stan as a con man, Max, whose mother (Julianne Moore) has recently entered a relationship with a billionaire (John Lithgow). Max then teams up with an accomplice (Briana Middleton) to seduce the billionaire’s son (Justice Smith) in a master plan to get a massive payday. What follows is a “high stakes game of ambition, greed, lust, and jealousy that will keep audiences guessing until the final moment.” Sharper also stars Darren Goldstein.

At the start of the trailer, we get a glimpse at Max’s con-man tendencies and how his mother can see right through them. He tries to fake getting arrested so her billionaire boyfriend will pay off the fake cop, but she isn’t fooled. The rest of the trailer teases the intrigue and mystery around Max’s scheme as he and his accomplice put in motion their latest scam. There also may be more to the movie than the trailer lets on as it ends with the tagline “Can You Read Between The Lies.”

Sharper is directed by Benjamin Caron from a screenplay by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka. Prior to this film, Caron was largely a television director, directing episodes of hit series like Andor, The Crown, and Sherlock. Gatewood and Tanaka are a regular writing team who have previously worked together on episodes of series like Superstore and Animal Practice. They also wrote the movie The Sitter together.

Sharper is produced by Erik Feig, Jessica Switch, Moore, Bart Freundlich, Gatewood, and Tanaka. Additionally, Julia Hammer and Amy Herman serve as executive producers. The film comes from a collaboration between Apple Original Films and A24.

Sharper will be in select theaters on February 10 and on Apple TV+ on February 17. Check out the trailer for Sharper and the official plot description below: