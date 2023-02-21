[Editor's Note: This article contains mild spoilers for the plot of Sharper] If you’ve had the chance to check out Apple TV+ thriller Sharper, you know the movie delivers twists on top of twists, and keeps you guessing until the very end. The movie stars Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Brianna Middleton, and John Lithgow, and it tells the story of con artists who target billionaires to get settled for life. Our heads are still reeling with the sharp turns of the story, and that’s why Apple TV+ shared with Collider a featurette that addresses some of them, and we can now unveil it to you.

In the featurette, the cast members start out the same way the movie does: By defining what a "sharper" is. The story uses the less common definition, of someone who gets by using their wits and short cons in order to stay afloat. It's a dangerous life that can land you in jail at any moment, but it's also full of adrenaline, and this "high" is only one part of the movie.

Trust No One in Sharper

The featurette also has the cast members teasing the fact that every new turn in Sharper makes you see the characters differently. One segment of the featurette has a clip of Julianne Moore's character Madeline making a shocking revelation, and it also teases the different versions of Brianna Middleton's Sandra. Last but not least, the featurette has John Lithgow making us question everything: "Is this an act?" The Emmy winner's character is (in theory), the target of the con people in the movie, but how much of a victim can a billionaire really be? You have to watch the movie to find out.

The Layers of Sharper Will Keep You Guessing

Sharper is presented in a puzzle-like structure that, little by little, provides you with answers that you didn’t even know you were looking for. By the time you get used to it, you start piecing together what’s really going on in the story, but there are some reveals you could never be prepared for. As the featurette makes it clear, nobody is completely innocent, and you cannot always trust your eyes in this movie.

In an interview with Collider, Smith, Stan, and Middleton talked about how they also had the same reaction as we do watching the movie, except they found out all about the story when reading the script—which was, of course, a page-turner. They also talked about shifting moods and personality traits while filming, and you can check out the whole interview here.

Sharper is directed by Benjamin Caron, who previously helmed episodes of Skins, The Crown, and Andor. The filmmaker also talked to Collider about the story and its non-linear narrative last week. The screenplay is co-written by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, who previously co-wrote 2011’s The Sitter and episodes from Superstore. They also co-created Comrade Detective and Animal Practice.

Sharper is playing in select theaters and is also available globally on Apple TV+. You can watch the exclusive featurette below:

Check out the official synopsis of the movie here: