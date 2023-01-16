For many of us, the act of going to or taking the time out to enjoy a movie from the comfort of our homes is to experience that excitement, as we immerse ourselves in unfamiliar narratives, place ourselves in other people's situations, and encounter thrilling occurrences that are otherwise impossible. Movies grant us that escape from the mundane monotonous routine to exciting and often life-altering experiences.

Thrillers are timeless and will always be popular as the audience will always be attracted to content that makes their hearts race, regardless of what else is going on in the world of filmmaking. Drama, suspense, and chase scenes are never likely to become old. The thriller's unexpected developments keep our adrenaline pumping and engage a portion of our minds that isn't typically engaged. The risky scenarios, plot twists, and edge-of-your-seat drama give the audience an authentic experience in a safe setting — much like the rush we get from a rollercoaster ride. However, it's frequently overlooked that thrillers often feature some of the most creative and original work from writers and directors. After all, thrillers depend on keeping viewers interested, so creators are constantly looking for new methods to boost the tension.

Alfred Hitchcock is a name known to many as one of the greatest directors to exist. He liked to focus on themes that revolved around obsession and morale and his skill lay in his capacity to keep audiences nervous with anticipation while they awaited the culmination of the next twist. However, he is by no means the only one who has developed a mastery of suspense over time. For example, directors Jordan Peele, Bong Joon-ho, and David Fincher are some of the few who have made similarly moving movies with surprising twists and people who aren't exactly what they appear. Joining the list is Benjamin Caron, who is all set to captivate the audience with a twisted heist thriller, Sharper, the first brand-new film from Apple TV+ in 2023, with an all-star ensemble cast who participate in the power plays that form the plot's core.

What Is the Plot of Sharper?

In a conversation with People, director Caron revealed that the film

"is inspired by a long line of great films that love to keep audiences guessing up until the end, including The Usual Suspects, House of Games, Klute, Drive, The Thomas Crown Affair, The Color of Money, The Sting and more."

The movie is a unique, suspenseful, character-driven thriller set in New York City, and is the ideal form of escape at this time of year.

As per Apple TV+, the movie's official synopsis is as follows:

“No one is who they seem in Sharper, a neo-noir thriller of secrets and lies, set amongst New York City's bedrooms, barrooms and boardrooms. Characters compete for riches and power in a high-stakes game of ambition, greed, lust, and jealousy that will keep audiences guessing until the final moment.﻿’’

As we can guess from the official synopsis, Julianne Moore's character - Madeline, is a brilliant charming woman climbing the ranks of Manhattan's billionaires and will be at the core of Sharper. Sebastian Stan will be portraying a cunning conman and Madeline's son, Max - who is known for planning and carrying out complicated scams that often result in significant payouts. The synopsis warns that everything is a facade and nobody is how they seem. There will undoubtedly be many surprises along the way as Sharper follows the power struggles and scams carried out by each of its characters in their pursuit of money.

Who Is in the Cast of Sharper?

Sharper has a cast full of A-list talent, adding to the excitement. Max, played by Sebastian Stan, seems to be the expert con artist as they face off against the billionaires in Manhattan. Justice Smith, on the other hand, will portray Tom, the alleged victim of the planned con mission, with Briana Middleton playing Sandra, Max’s accomplice who is in charge of seducing Tom, the billionaire’s son. Julianne Moore, who was previously nominated for three Oscars and won the fourth for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Still Alice in 2014, is the standout member of the cast, alongside John Lithgow, the Oscar-nominee for Terms of Endearment and Emmy winner for The Crown. Lithgow plays Richard Hobbes, a billionaire who is smitten by Moore's Madeline.

Is There a Trailer For Sharper?

On January 12, Apple TV released the movie's trailer, which delivers an exciting, suspenseful punch. “Let me give you a piece of advice. If you’re gonna steal… steal a lot’’ and right from the start the audience is pulled into the world of riches, deceit, and thievery. The first five seconds of the trailer introduce the main characters, all playing their role to perfection in the grand setup.

In the trailer's opening scene, we see Max getting arrested and Madeline - Max's mother is shown to be able to see right through his conman tendencies. To force her billionaire lover to pay off the fake cop, he pretends to get arrested, but she isn't tricked. The remaining portion of the film teases the strained relationship between Lithgow’s Richard and Smith’s Tom and the former is dubious of his son’s ability to inherit and manage his billion-dollar enterprise.

“Whoever said money can’t solve your problems, must not have had enough money to solve ‘em’’, a unique rendition of The Sound of Music's “My Favourite Thing’’ plays in the background as we see Madeline enjoying the luxuries that come with being a billionaire’s lover. On the other hand, the suspense and mystery behind Max's plan continue as he and his girlfriend and accomplice execute their most recent fraud which is to woo the son of his mother's billionaire boyfriend in order to get a huge payment. The trailer's slogan, "Can You Read Between The Lies," at the concluding minutes suggests that there may be more to the characters than what meets the eye, and everyone is playing a game of their own.

When Is Sharper Releasing?

On Friday, February 10, 2023, Sharper will launch a brief run in theaters before becoming available for worldwide viewing on Apple TV plus the following Friday, February 17. The movie will have a good one-week competition when it premieres in theaters because it will go against the much-loved 25th Anniversary re-release of Titanic, Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek-Pinault’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance, and the horror thriller Consecration.

Where to Watch Sharper?

Sharper will be making its limited theatrical release on February 10 and to view the show times nearest to you, you can visit Fandango. If due to unforeseeable events, watching the heist thriller in a theater isn’t a possibility, Apple TV Plus is the next best go-to option with the movie being available to stream from February 17 for you to enjoy from the comfort of your home.

Who Is Making Sharper?

Joining Benjamin Caron are Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, who penned the screenplay of the thriller. Caron mostly worked as a television director before this movie, having directed episodes of popular shows like Andor, The Crown, Skins, and the Sherlock Season 4 episode "The Final Problem." Gatewood and Tanaka have previously collaborated on episodes of shows including Animal Practice and Superstore. Together, they also penned the screenplay for the Jonah Hill comedy The Sitter.

Erik Feig, Jessica Switch, Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood, and Alessandro Tanaka are serving as producers with Amy Herman and Julia Hammer both working as executive producers. The movie is the result of a partnership between A24 and Apple Original Films.