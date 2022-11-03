Nothing is as it seems in New York, which is the primary theme of Apple TV+'s original film Sharper. The streamer revealed the first teaser for the film, which features an ensemble cast led by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore (Still Alice, Boogie Nights). Benjamin Caron (Andor) directs the film, which will have a limited theatrical release on February 10 before premiering on Apple TV+ globally on February 17.

The teaser gives little away in terms of plot, instead focusing on the ensemble cast and mysterious nature of New York City. Alongside Moore, John Lithgow (The Old Man) also appears in the spot, as well as Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Dominion), and Brianna Middleton (The Tender Bar). Darren Goldstein (Ozark) is also in the film.

Sharper "unfolds within the secrets of New York City, from the penthouses of Fifth Avenue to the shadowy corners of Queens. Motivations are suspect and expectations are turned upside down when nothing is as it seems." Caron directs from a screenplay written by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, two writers who have worked on shows such as Comrade Detective and Superstore. The script for Sharper was included on The Black List from 2020, which is an annual collection of well-liked screenplays not yet produced. A24 is distributing the film.

Image via Apple TV+

Related: The Best New Movies on Apple TV

Sharper marks Moore's second collaboration with A24, as the actress leads When You Finish Saving the World opposite Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things). That film is directed by Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network) and premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival to positive reception. No wide release has yet been announced for When You Finish Saving the World.

Apple TV+ has been busy in expanding their original films, and Sharper will follow a busy fall/winter for the streamer. Causeway, a drama starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, and Spirited, a musical comedy starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, are both set to premiere on the service later this month. December will bring forth Emancipation, a slavery drama starring Will Smith and directed by Antoine Fuqua. Apple has several other films in the pipeline for 2023, such Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Ridley Scott's Napoleon, and Argylle from Matthew Vaughn.

Sharper will release in select theatres on February 10, prior to a global release on Apple TV+ on February 17. Check out the first teaser below: