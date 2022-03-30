This May, Hayden Christensen returns to the Star Wars franchise for the first time since 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III- Revenge of the Sith. Christensen is set to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the highly anticipated Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and hopefully he’ll be given better material than the Star Wars prequels. Christensen’s performance as Luke Skywalker’s father was largely criticized; while there was still appreciation for Ewan McGregor from even the harshest prequel critics, Christensen’s whiny performance in particular was singled out as disappointing. Hopefully, he’ll be given a second shot with stronger material, similar to Andrew Garfield’s return to Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It’s unfortunate to see how Christensen has been treated by film fans in the years since his Star Wars experience. Prior to being cast in the prequels, Christensen had been a rising star who had been heralded for his work in smaller arthouse films. Christensen was praised for his roles in No Greater Love, The Virgin Suicides, and Life as a House, for which he earned a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Unfortunately, in the years that followed the prequels he seemed to only appear in derided genre fare such as Jumper, Takers, Outcast, and American Heist, before disappearing all together.

RELATED: Hayden Christensen to Return as Anakin Skywalker in ‘Ahsoka’ Series

Image via Lionsgate Films

However, Christensen’s potential was clearly not being taken advantage of. Perhaps he wasn’t the young franchise lead that Hollywood had seemingly decided that he was, but Christensen proved in 2003 that he could give a brilliant, layered performance. He starred as the publicly shamed journalist Stephen Glass in Billy Ray’s biographical drama Shattered Glass. The film depicts how Glass falsified stories for New Republic for years before he was discovered. Christensen showed a complex portrayal of toxic masculinity; Glass is so desperate to be seen as a hardworking, humble victim that he destroys the reputation of all those that were close to him.

Ironically, the whiny sensitivity that made him ill-suited for Anakin Skywalker perfectly fit the role of Stephen Glass. Glass became the youngest editor in the history of New Republic in the late 1990s, thanks to a series of widely publicized, sensationalist stories. Whether it was insight into Monica Lewinsky’s possessions, illicit drinking at a young conservatives’ convention, or a shocking revelation about medical malpractice, Glass seemed to find stories that not even the most creative Hollywood screenwriter could imagine. The reason for it was simple: none of them were true.

As Christensen gradually reveals throughout the film, he began by changing quotes, using the wrong photos, and fudging figures. None of this seemed particularly scandalous to him at the time, and in an era where internet journalism was still developing, the only thing his editors had to fact-check was Glass’s notes. Christensen shows how Glass takes advantage of the pre-digital era; he emphatically encourages his team to look at the extensive records he’s kept, but never specifically asks for an apology. It’s clear what his intentions are; he wants to feel like a tormented genius who is simply underappreciated by his less qualified colleagues.

Image via Lions Gate Films

Christensen’s lack of outward confidence captures this false persona that Glass constructs for himself. His wildest story yet is a piece called “Hack Heaven,” which centers around a teenage hacker that supposedly breaks into the firewall of a company called Jukt Micronics. The embarrassed senior staff don’t know how to respond, so they end up hiring the young man to build their security system after he reads off a list of exaggerated demands. “Show me the money,” 15-year-old Ian Restil proclaims. Glass comically reads off his piece during a pitch meeting to the delight of his co-writers, even his probing editor Charles Lane (Peter Sarsgaard). After his flamboyant performance, Glass simply slides into his chair and adjusts his glasses. “It’s all really silly,” he says, claiming he couldn’t even finish it.

This mask of fragility protects Glass from any serious questions from Lane or the team, and it takes an exterior investigation to first raise doubts about his stories. The Forbes staffers Adam Penenberg (Steve Zahn) and Andy Fox (Rosario Dawson) are amazed by the detail in “Hack Heaven,” but a quick internet search puzzles them. They can’t find any source that backs up Glass’s claims about hacker culture, someone named Restil, the security software, or Jukt Micronics. All they can find is an amateur website for Jukt that’s clearly a phony. After reaching out to New Republic, Lane is forced to take the unpopular role of questioning Glass’s accuracy.

If it wasn’t evident from his stories alone, Glass relishes in melodrama. Christensen shows an almost subservient desire to please Lane, as if he was a bullying older brother. This allows him to slowly win his sympathetic colleagues Caitlin Avey (Chloe Sevingy) and Amy Brand (Melanie Lynskey) over to his point-of-view. Lane had recently stepped into the lead editorial position that had been held by Glass’s mentor Michael Kelly (Hank Azaria). Glass suggests that Lane is fueled by jealousy over the relationship he had with Kelly, making Lane look embittered.

Image via Lions Gate Films

The fact of the matter is, Lane is just doing what’s included in his basic job description. Christensen seems ashamed when even the most minor details emerge, apologizing profusely for missing a word or misquoting a phrase. He breaks down into tears whenever he’s questioned. As the evidence begins to stack up against him, he continuously yells “I didn’t do anything wrong!” He identifies a specific type of toxic masculinity: men who use the excuse that they are pathetic to abstain from hard work.

What’s amazing is that the persona nearly works on the audience, too. Christensen seems so helpless, convincing the viewer that some sort of exterior trauma must be to blame, and that it couldn’t possibly be this geeky young man’s fault. However, the film is clearly taking a stand against Glass, and Christensen shows in the film’s most important scene that he has no remorse for his actions. When Glass is questioned by his supposed “father figure” Kelly, he refuses to admit anything damaging and pathetically tries to take advantage of Kelly’s empathy.

Shattered Glass is one of the most nuanced journalism movies of the past twenty years. Its insight into the complex world of digital reporting is still relevant today, and the film is both a great historical document and a prophetic text. None of that would be nearly as effective if it wasn’t for Christensen. There aren’t a lot of actors who could make, “I hate sand,” sound compelling, but when he was handed the right material, Christensen truly succeeded.

Kathleen Kennedy Describes "Emotional" Reunion on 'Kenobi' Set, Teases Return of Sequel Trilogy Characters

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Liam Gaughan (201 Articles Published) Liam Gaughan is a film and TV writer at Collider. He has been writing film reviews and news coverage for eight years with bylines at Dallas Observer, About.com, Taste of Cinema, Dallas Morning News, Schmoes Know, Rebel Scum, and Central Track. He aims to get his spec scripts produced and currently writes short films and stage plays. He lives in McKinney, TX. More From Liam Gaughan