When it comes to zombie movies of the 21st century, there are none as beloved as Shaun of the Dead. The horror comedy that put director Edgar Wright and star Simon Pegg on the map turned 20-years-old this year. This week the film is even celebrating its 20th anniversary of its US release date. To mark the occasion, the film returned to theaters for special IMAX screenings late last month. Now, as genre fans head into the Halloween season and this milestone year for Shaun of the Dead slowly comes to a close, it's been announced that the film is getting a new snazzy 4K steelbook release.

The 4K/Blu-ray/Digital combo pack release comes with stunning new artwork that looks like a nostalgic horror comic come to life. Front and center is Pegg’s Shaun bored out his mine holding flowers in hands as a horde of zombies pile in behind him. Other characters like Nick Frost’s Ed and a zombified Wright can also be seen in comic book-inspired art bubbles. The back artwork has stylish zombie hands rising up to head to the Winchester pub for a nice fleshly meal, while the inside artwork features the Cornetto Ice cream of choice from the film. The release will include an undead number of special features as well. Multiple audio commentaries from Pegg, Wright and the zombies, deleted scenes, outtakes, trailers and featurettes are all here for horror fans to enjoy. However, this release includes a new special feature titled “Shaun of the Dead: 20 Bloody Years” where Wright reflects on the film with Pegg and Frost. While this isn't Shaun of the Dead's first 4K release, the new special feature and artwork are enough to make this a must-have for any fan of the film.

What's ‘Shaun of the Dead’ About?

Shaun of the Dead was a horror comedy parody of the zombie genre. A genre that was dominated by the tropes established by George A. Romero's of the Dead trilogy that started in the late 1960s. However, instead of following some larger-than-life character, horror fans follow the most average person to ever face off against the horde of the undead. In this case, that would be Shaun who’s currently working a literal dead end job, living with his lazy roommate Ed and having relationship issues with his long-time girlfriend Liz. Shaun was arguably living a zombie-like life before, but a real zombie apocalypse has taken over the world and he must become an unlikely survivor. Or, at least, wait for all this to blow over. What made this film so successful was its great blend of horror and comedy. It was never too dark and scary to be a straight-up zombie gorefest, but it was also never too in your face with its comedic style to distract you from our character’s harsh reality. When you pair that with Wright’s sharp direction and unique fast-paced editing style, Shaun of the Dead has become an immortal classic of the zombie genre.

When is ‘Shaun of the Dead’s 4K Steelbook Releasing?

The new Shaun of the Dead 4K steelbook is releasing on December 3, 2024. There will be a normal 4K slipcover bedition for the anniversary release as well. You can pre-order it now on Amazon. Shaun of the Dead is also currently streaming on Peacock. Before your next trip to the Winchester Pub, you can view the trailer for the film below.