Perhaps because of the slowdown in production due to last year’s industry-wide strikes, studios have really been doubling down on re-releases this year. With several major movies having already delivered excellent results at the box office — Coraline is generating record revenue as we speak, 15 years after its original run — Focus Features re-issued the cult classic British horror comedy Shaun of the Dead in around 130 domestic theaters this weekend, in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

Originally released in 2004, Shaun of the Dead launched the careers of director Edgar Wright and stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. The movie generated around $600,000 domestically this weekend, which represents a healthy $4,400 per-theater average and pushes its running domestic total past the $14 million mark. Globally, the movie has made over $38 million, against a reported production budget of $6 million. The film’s success launched Wright’s widely celebrated Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, which also includes 2007's Hot Fuzz and 2013’s The World’s End.

Each standalone film features Pegg and Frost in the central roles and parodies a popular film genre. While Shaun of the Dead was a send-up of zombie movies directed by George A. Romero, Hot Fuzz parodied action films of the 1990s, and The World’s End found humor in alien invasion movie tropes. Combined, the three films have generated over $150 million worldwide. Each movie in the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy has also been critically acclaimed.

2024 Has Been the Year of Re-Releases

Shaun of the Dead holds a “fresh” 92% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, while its audience score stands at 93%. Admired for its post-9/11 commentary and its indictment of British middle-class mundanity, Shaun of the Dead followed two friends caught in a zombie apocalypse that's equal parts gory, humorous, and heartfelt. The movie also featured Kate Ashfield, Lucy Davis, Dylan Moran, Bill Nighy, and Penelope Wilton in supporting roles.

This year has been unusually packed with re-releases. While Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace and The Mummy celebrated their 25th anniversaries in theaters, Ridley Scott’s Alien was re-released in celebration of its 45th anniversary. More recently, LAIKA's Coraline delivered incredible results in its 15th-anniversary re-release, and some months ago, Sony also re-issued each live-action Spider-Man movie in theaters, while Fathom Events re-released Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy across several consecutive weeks.

You can watch Shaun of the Dead in theaters and on Peacock in the United States. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

