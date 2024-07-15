The Big Picture Comic-Con celebrates the 20th anniversary of Shaun of the Dead with an immersive pop-up experience at Winchester Tavern.

Fans can explore meticulously crafted sets, enjoy movie-inspired beer, try Funko Fusion game demo, and shop exclusive merch.

Cult classic Shaun of the Dead returns to theaters remastered, giving fans a chance to see the hilarious zombie apocalypse story unfold.

Want to have a beer at The Winchesters amid the zombie apocalypse, Shaun of the Dead style? Then the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con is the place to be. Edgar Wright’s cult classic horror comedy is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a special immersive pop-up experience at the convention. Per Focus Features, the pop-up “promises to transport visitors directly into the hilariously twisted universe of the film.”

Shaun of the Dead starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, is counted among the best zombie movies for its hilarious plot, slacker protagonist, and compelling portrayal of an apocalyptic world. During the immersive experience, fans will have a chance to explore the movie with a meticulously crafted set re-creation of the Winchester Tavern, while they’ll also get a complimentary can of themed beer, while supplies last. Furthermore, fans will get an exclusive demo of Shaun of the Dead-inspired level of the upcoming co-op action game, Funko Fusion, and will also get a chance to play the game ahead of its global release this Fall. Those in attendance will also get the opportunity to participate in interactive photo ops, buy exclusive merch, and participate in game demos and giveaways.

'Shaun of The Dead' Celebrates 20th Anniversary In Style

Image via Rogue Pictures

Upon its release in 2004, Shaun of the Dead became an instant commercial and critical success, garnering praise for its storytelling, performances, and cinematography. A weird coming-of-age story, it follows Shaun, a 30-something slacker, who is dumped by his girlfriend and lives with two friends from college. Things take a turn when the zombie apocalypse breaks loose, and Shaun actually thrives in the chaos, saving his friends.

It is deemed a cult classic thanks to fans’ love for its hilarious moments and its myriad relatable characters. Continuing its celebration beyond SDCC, the movie will also return to theatres later this year, remastered in Dolby Vision and Atmos to give fans a chance to see Pegg and Frost kick some zombie asses again. The movie has some compelling performances from Kate Ashfield as Shaun’s girlfriend Liz, Lucy Davis as Dianne, and Dylan Moran as David. Further rounding off the cast are Bill Nighy and Penelope Wilton as Shaun’s parents Philip and Barbara, respectively, Jessica Stevenson as Yvonne, Peter Serafinowicz as Pete, and Rafe Spall as Noel.

The Shaun of the Dead experience will run from July 25 to 28 during SDCC. Thursday through Saturday the pop-up is open from 12 pm to 6 pm, and 12 pm to 4 pm on Sunday. While the experience is free to attend, reservation slots will open to the public on July 17 at 8 AM PT. You can learn more here.

