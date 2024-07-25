The Big Picture Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Shaun of the Dead with a new theatrical re-release and a visit to the Winchester Tavern at Comic Con.

Step into the Winchester Tavern at SDCC for a nostalgic experience complete with Funko figures, memorabilia, and themed merchandise.

Shaun of the Dead perfectly blended horror and comedy in a way that hasn't been replicated, making it a timeless classic for fans.

When it comes to modern horror comedies, none are as celebrated as Edgar Wright’s Shaun of the Dead. The Simon Pegg and Nick Frost starring zom-com is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024 and will soon be receiving a new theatrical re-release later this summer. On the heels of that news, the party continues at the Winchester Tavern as Shaun of the Dead has turned San Diego Comic Con into the film’s famous hang-out spot.

Collider’s Therese Lacson got to visit the Winchester at its SDCC sight, providing images and video that are sure to bring some nostalgia to long-time horror fans. The bar is full of life with advertisements for upcoming events, a pool table, and a jukebox. The latter of which has an ill-fated zombie slammed in the front of it just like how Shaun of the Dead’s last stand, set to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now”, ended. There are also posters and signs for the upcoming video game, Funko Fusion, which will feature Shaun and his undead universe alongside other Universal legacy properties.

Funko versions of Shuan can be seen all over the place, including a Pop rendition of the film’s original poster that has Shaun armed with his iconic cricket bat. You can even try out Funko Fusion for yourself that appropriately has Shaun’s new Pop figure looking over you. Other cool touches to the bar include blood on the floor and vintage TVs, just like the ones at Shaun’s dead end job at the beginning of the film. Finally, you can’t have an SDCC attraction without merch and this pub is full of Shaun of the Dead goodies. If you’re heading to SDCC, you can buy t-shirts, hats, socks, pins and pint glasses. The Winchester Tavern will be open all weekend long at the event.

20 Years Waiting For Things to Blow Over