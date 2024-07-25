The Big Picture Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Shaun of the Dead with a limited theatrical re-release in August.

The remastered version promises fans a bloody good time with Dolby Vision and Atmos features.

Join the celebration at SDCC with an immersive experience, set reconstructions, and a gaming demo.

Edgar Wright’s comedy-horror Shaun of the Dead is celebrating its 20th anniversary in spooky style. The movie is returning to US theatres for a limited time this August, Focus Feature announced. The cult classic has been a mainstay for the fans of sub-genre thanks to the movie’s hilarious plot and gory themes. A new remastered trailer and poster have been unveiled to mark the occasion and with all the minute details seen and vivid colors, the re-release promises bloody fun.

Led by Simon Peg, Shaun of the Dead was an instant fan favorite upon its release in 2004, over the years, it has gained a cult-classic status for its themes showcasing the power of friendship and mending relationships, making it relatable for audiences across the globe. "Twenty years ago, the worldwide release of 'Shaun of the Dead' changed my life forever. Its reception since then has continued to be incredible, largely due to the passionate fans who have championed it with cricket bats aloft,” Wright said of the re-release.

The beloved zombie movie has been fully remastered with Dolby Vision and Atmos promising fans the chance to experience the feature like never before and will be a great way to introduce a whole new generation to The Winchesters and a lot of bat swinging. “Now, as we celebrate its bloody 20th anniversary with a brand-new Dolby Atmos and Vision remastered version, I’m beyond excited for everyone to experience it once again on the big screen—the way it was always meant to be seen: large, loud, and with quite a lot of red on it," Wright added.

‘Shaun of The Dead’s 20th Anniversary Celebration Extends to SDCC

Image via Rogue Pictures

The makers are further celebrating the anniversary at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con where fans can enjoy an immersive experience that will transport fans directly into the hilariously twisted universe of the film with set reconstruction, and an exclusive demo of Shaun of the Dead-inspired level of the upcoming co-op action game. The experience will run through the convention from Thursday to Sunday.

The movie follows Shaun, a 30-something slacker, who is dumped by his girlfriend and lives with two friends from college. Things take a turn when the zombie apocalypse breaks loose, and Shaun actually thrives in the chaos, saving his friends. The movie has some impeccable performances from Nick Frost, Kate Ashfield, Bill Nighy, Lucy Davis, and Dylan Moran.

Shaun of the Dead will scare up AMC Theatres screens for a limited period starting August 29.