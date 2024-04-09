The Big Picture Shaun of the Dead, a cult classic zombie comedy, is returning to theaters for its 20th anniversary in Dolby Vision and Atmos.

Directed by Edgar Wright and starring Simon Pegg, the film is a coming-of-age story filled with blood, gore, and dark comedy.

With a brilliant cast, critical acclaim, and commercial success, Shaun of the Dead remains a favorite among audiences worldwide.

Everyone’s favorite zombie comedy movie, Shaun of the Dead is returning to theatres in celebration of its 20th anniversary. The news was shared by director Edgar Wright, who revealed that the film will be remastered in Dolby Vision and Atmos for a better viewing experience. The Simon Pegg-led film is a cult classic and garnered critical acclaim as well as commercial success upon its release in 2004.

The movie is the weirdest kind of coming-of-age story that’s full of blood, gore, survival instinct and lots of dark comedic moments. Co-written by Wright and Pegg, the movie was inspired by an episode of the television sitcom Spaced, which also starred Pegg, where his character hallucinates a zombie invasion. The movie has a 93 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and is counted among some of the best comedy films.

What’s ‘Shaun of the Dead’ About?

Close

The movie follows Shaun, a 30-something slacker, who still works as an electronics salesman. When his girlfriend breaks up with him, he looks to get his life together, however, things take an apocalyptic turn as a zombie breakout happens around the world and now, he, his family, and friends are forced to strive to survive. As opposed to his own expectations, Shaun thrives in the face of chaos helping everyone and facing off different zombies. In its themes, the movie addresses emotionally stunned slackers as well as showcases the power of friendship and mending relationships, making it relatable for audiences across the globe.

The movie is deemed a cult classic owing to fans’ love for its hilarious moments and its myriad relatable characters. It has been critically appreciated for its cinematography, writing, and performances and bagged two nominations at the British Academy Film Awards. The feature was also a commercial success, earning $30 million worldwide on a budget of $6.1 million.

The movie has a brilliant cast, including Pegg as Shaun, Kate Ashfield as his girlfriend Liz, Lucy Davis as Dianne, Nick Frost as Shaun’s best friend Ed, and Dylan Moran as David. Further rounding off the cast are Bill Nighy and Penelope Wilton as Shaun’s parents Philip and Barbara, respectively, Jessica Stevenson as Yvonne, Peter Serafinowicz as Pete, and Rafe Spall as Noel.

Shaun of the Dead is available on Prime Video and will hit theaters later this year.