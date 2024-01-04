Edgar Wright’s hit comedy-horror Shaun of the Dead has been delighting audiences and repeatedly bringing fans back for over twenty years now. There’s so much on offer within Wright’s creative interpretation of the zombie genre, much of which invites viewers to cherish what they know about the undead, while providing new approaches to horror filmmaking.

In fact, as a zombie film, Shaun of the Dead does more than just make audiences laugh or jump in fear. The 2004 hit also had a substantial impact with its variation on zombie transformations. The moment when a healthy normal person changes into a member of the undead is always a treat in zombie films, but Shaun of the Dead really makes those moments count, and this results in some truly memorable zombies.

10 Chris Martin from Coldplay as a Zombie

Blink and you’ll miss it, but famed Coldplay frontman Chris Martin makes a quick and comical cameo as a zombie in the final moments of Shaun of the Dead. He’s only seen staggering around at the edge of the frame, but knowing that it’s one of pop music’s most celebrated musicians as an undead threat is one last treat for the film’s audience.

One of the great things about Shaun of the Dead filmmaker Edgar Wright’s unique take on the zombie genre are the little touches that he adds. Rather than have hordes of zombies who are all basically the same, Wright made the effort to diversify and this resulted in so many great zombie types. A famous musician as a zombie (even if he is barely visible) is hard to top, and for fans of Coldplay this is a truly great moment in the film.

9 Pyjama Zombie

On their way to The Winchester, Shaun, Ed, Liz, David, Barbara and Dianne are cutting through backyards for safety. While doing this, however, a bald, middle-aged zombie wearing pyjamas and a housecoat appears and advances on the group. Shaun takes initiative and wields a tetherball pole, ultimately impaling the zombie against a tree.

This is one of Shaun of the Dead’s funnier horror comedy moments – as least in terms of zombie killing. It also offers what is perhaps one of the more questionable zombie kills in the film. Shoving a tetherball pole directly through the zombie seems semi-plausible, but the fact that Shaun was able to drive the pole straight into the tree trunk as well makes this zombie interaction memorable for a much different reason than the others.

8 The Pigeon-Eating Zombie, aka Pigeon Man

When Shaun stops by the florist to pick up some flowers for his mom, his attention happens to drift toward a grizzled-looking man in the green space across the street. He’s staggering about, swinging his arm at a flock of pigeons. Just as the man picks up a pigeon as though he’s going to bite into it, a bus drives by, blocking out the scene. Once the bus is gone, so is the man.

This moment occurs relatively early on in the film, when Shaun still doesn’t know just what kind of terror is unfolding in his city. It’s one of numerous hints that Shaun glimpses before he realises that London is infested with zombies. It’s a perfect introduction to the zombie apocalypse because it keeps the audience engaged without giving away too much of what’s to come.

7 Barbara, Shaun's Mom

Aside from arguably being the most iconic name in the history of the zombie film genre thanks to its use in George Romero’s Night of the Living Dead, Barbara is also Shaun’s mom. Having been bitten and kept it a secret for as long as she could, Barbara only briefly transitions to her undead state before Shaun is forced to shoot her.

It’s difficult to think of a more tragic scene in the entire film than the moment where Shaun realises that regardless of how badly he doesn’t want it, he’s faced with a horrid situation. He can’t bear to have someone else kill his mom, yet the only alternative is that he do it himself. When at last he commits to doing it himself, it all happens very quickly. None the less, the moment is a powerful one.

6 Mary, The Cashier Zombie

When zombies run wild in a city as big as London is, there’s definitely going to be a problem. But so many Londoners were clueless about the undead invasion early on in Shaun of the Dead. Shaun and Ed were two of these Londoners - until an encounter with Mary changed everything.

At first Shaun and Ed think Mary is just drunk, but everything changes when she actually tries to attack Shaun. After pushing her away she falls backward and impales herself on a metal pipe. Shaun and Ed go back into the house, only to learn that the zombies can be killed by removing the head or destroying the brain. Moments later they return to the back yard and Mary, who is initially seen as a cashier during the film’s opening credits, becomes the first zombie that Shaun kills.

5 Pete, The Roommate

Though Shaun tries to be the peacekeeper, his roommate Pete just doesn’t like Ed. This has a lot to do with the fact that Ed isn’t much for paying rent. As the animosity between Ed and Pete increases, Shaun and Pete’s relationship begins to suffer as well. None of this is any match, however, for the strain that Pete’s transition to a zombie brings.

Watching Shaun stumble upon Ed, zombified and standing in the shower encompasses more of the perfect horror-comedy mixture that Edgar Wright brings to Shaun of the Dead. It’s the moment in the film where the reality of the situation really hits home for Shaun – at least in terms of the realisation that not only is this happening, but that anyone can be a victim.

4 Ed, Shaun's Best Friend

As Shaun’s best friend and roommate, Ed maintains a pretty vital role in Shaun of the Dead. It’s quite tragic, then, when he’s bitten by a zombie near the film’s end. It looks as if the end has finally arrived for Ed and his friendship with Shaun. However, when the film culminates, viewers learn that although Ed is a zombie, he’s also living in the shed behind Shaun’s home.

Secured with a chain around his neck, Ed isn’t exactly living the same carefree existence he did before surviving the zombie apocalypse. Fortunately, he and Shaun are still able to play video games together – even though Ed would probably just prefer to snack on Shaun. It’s a weird mixture of sad and funny, and there’s no way anyone who sees the film will forget zombie Ed.

3 The Zombie Who Gets “White Lines” Wrong

Still clueless about the zombification of London, Shaun is wallowing in despair after Liz breaks up with him. He’s feeling slightly better after a night out with Ed at their local pub, though, and as he and Ed leave, they’re singing the Melle Mel classic, “White Lines”. When a zombie incorporates his groans with their singing, Shaun and Ed are delighted. That is, until the zombie gets it all wrong.

This moment is one of the last in the film where Shaun and Ed are carefree and enjoying themselves. By this point the zombies have been hinted at so many times and neither Shaun nor Ed is catching on. Seeing the zombie get so close to Shaun and Ed that he can actually be mistaken for singing along with them is both creepy and funny, the likes of which nicely sums up the film itself.

2 John, The Zombie Bartender at The Winchester

The Winchester plays quite the pivotal role in Shaun of the Dead. After all, it’s the place that Shaun and Ed seem to love the most and it’s also the first place that the duo come up with for refuge during the zombie apocalypse. Unfortunately, John the elderly barman is there too and he’s been transformed into a hungry zombie.

There’s big trouble the moment Ed, Shaun, Liz, David, Barbara and Dianne discover John. With few options for weapons Shaun and the others arm themselves with pool cues, just as Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” plays on the pub’s jukebox. The beating they unleash on John sync’s with the music, delivering an uproarious horror comedy moment unlike any other in a zombie film. Queen’s famed track is never the same again after seeing this.

1 Philip, Shaun’s Step-Dad

Of all Shaun of the Dead’s victims, Philip is memorable for several reasons. For starters, he was bitten early on and despite running the wound “under a cold tap”, his confidence was very misguided. Then there’s the fact that Shaun doesn’t like Philip and wasn’t concerned that he’d been bitten. And of course, there’s the moment that Philip transforms into a zombie in his beloved Jaguar shortly after being bitten for a second time.

Philip’s stodginess permeates every aspect of the scene in which he transforms into a zombie, resulting in an altogether unique kind of undead experience. One moment the audience is moved by a sincere confession from Philip about parenting to Shaun, and the next, Philip is a zombie, struggling to turn off the music that’s playing far too loudly on his Jaguar’s stereo system. It’s creepy, sad, funny and impossible to forget.

