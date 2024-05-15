The Big Picture Shaunie O'Neal released a memoir detailing her new marriage with Pastor Keion Henderson.

The reality series Shaunie & Keion: Destination I Do starred celebrity friends but didn't gain as much popularity as Basketball Wives.

Shaunie's admission of not truly loving Shaq caused controversy, but Shaq responded cryptically, claiming understanding.

Shaunie O'Neal found fame as the ex-wife of basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal. But she's since moved on. The newly married first lady released a memoir, Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms. Shaunie and her new husband, Pastor Keion Henderson, executive produced a reality series detailing their wedding and new relationship. The MTV produced, Shaunie & Keion: Destination I Do premiered in 2022 and starred the couple's celebrity friends, such as Pastor T.D. Jakes, Jackie Christie, Evelyn Lozada and Yolanda Adams - as well as Pastor Keion's 15,000-member congregation. The show didn't garner the same views as the much more popular Basketball Wives, but it was another notch in Shaunie's producer belt and solidified her new relationship so that fans could visualize Shaunie Henderson instead of Shaunie O'Neal.

She may have put the resentful nail in the coffin of her former marriage when she shared in the book that she isn't sure that she ever truly loved Shaq. Instead, she acknowledges that as a young woman she could've gotten caught up in the idea of being with a man like her ex-husband. The quote went viral so much that Shaq felt compelled to respond with his own cryptic message. But for as long as she's been on television, Shaunie has never opened up in such a way, and it may have worked in her favor.

Shaunie O'Neal's Personal Life Was Never a Storyline on 'Basketball Wives'

Shaunie O'Neal was introduced to the basketball lifestyle in 2002, long before Basketball Wives became a top-rated reality show. The fans were immediately on board for the basketball great with the larger-than-life size (and personality) and his tiny adorable fiancé from Wichita Falls, TX. The couple had four children together, and each entered the union with a child from a previous relationship. The O'Neal family were considered LA media darlings and the perfect picture family worked to make Shaq an even bigger household name. The couple kept their marital issues away from the public eye, but it was clear when the show premiered in 2010, that the love story between the two was over. They managed to keep most of the drama away from public consumption. Shaunie continued executive producing Basketball Wives and initially, the show fed the consumers' obsession with beautiful women and wealthy famous athletes.

Casting women like Evelyn Lozada and Tami Roman, who both boasted high-profile significant others and drama-filled relationships, Evelyn never suffered from lack of drama on the show. As executive producer, Shaunie would appear on camera occasionally, but her presence was one that required the other women to kowtow, showing their appreciation. Fans sensed the divorce wasn't as amicable as they were led to believe, but most empathized with Shaunie, because Shaq quickly returned to his womanizing ways, a perk of his newly assigned bachelor lifestyle,

Shaunie Was Viewed as a Mentor On 'Basketball Wives' Instead of a Cast Member

For Shaunie, the show was an opportunity to flex her leadership skills and provided her with additional income earned outside of Shaq's wealthy pockets. It was clear that for most seasons she was much more interested in consoling her cast than in sharing her own story. Audiences got rare screenshots of her relationship with her children, but not much else. It was clear that Shaq wasn't faithful during the entire marriage, but Shaunie was assumed to be the faithful wife who gave her heart to an irresponsible star athlete who failed to realize just how good his woman was to him, until it was too late. Because of her holier-than-thou role on the show, Shaunie's participation in the breakdown of the marriage was never questioned, until she began the press run for her book.

Fans of both Shaunie and Shaq were surprised to read Shaunie's admission. Before blogs could eviscerate Shaunie too much, Shaq came to her defense, posting on his Instagram account, "I understand... I wouldn’t have been in love with me either. Wishing you all the best. All love, Shaq," he wrote on Instagram with the caption, "Trust me I get it."

Shaunie and Shaq Appear Cordial

Shaunie spoke with People Magazine after the viral ordeal, explaining her comments were taken out of context. "My book is my truth, and when I was talking to my friend yesterday, I was like, developing an opinion and a comment from content with no context will show you a lot of people's intelligence and unintelligence, right? There was no context to just that one quote that I said, and I think that, sadly, people are taking my words out of context," she said. She recalled a conversation with a girlfriend that related to the thoughts she shared in the book. "It's funny, another girlfriend called me and was like, 'I know exactly what you were saying.' She said, 'I didn't know that I wasn't in love with my first fiancé.' She never did get married, but she was like, 'My fiancé, you couldn't tell me I wasn't in love then, it wasn't until I got older, and now I'm married to my husband that I know what being in love feels like," Shaunie recalled.

Shaunie and her ex-husband appear to be at peace with their past, but others felt like her words were hurtful and shouldn't have been shared. Football Hall of Famer and podcaster Shannon Sharpe said he believes any man hearing those words from a woman he married would be heartbroken. "To hear that a woman you loved and married was never in love with you is hurtful," Sharpe confirmed to his co-host, former football star Chad Ochocinco.

Whether or not Shaunie believed she loved Shaq at one time or not, their relationship definitely had more problems than fans were aware of when Basketball Wives was introduced to the public in 2010. Shaunie managed to remain in the audience's good graces by expertly keeping her issues away from the show and instead focusing on the heartbreak and breakups of her cast members. Audiences may have unsuspectingly placed Shaunie on a pedestal because she was married to one of the biggest names in basketball, but her admissions suggest she too could've been more enamored by the glitz and glamour of being married to a franchise player than by the reality of truly being in love with the man behind the reputation. One could ask if a man is in a relationship with a woman who isn't there because of him, and he cheats, has he committed the same infraction as would've been inflicted if her motives were pure?

