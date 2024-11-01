If you're a fan of Kung fu films, then you've likely heard of the Shaw Brothers. Established in Hong Kong in 1925, the Shaw Brothers, founded by Runje, Runme, and Runde, was synonymous with martial arts media and became one of the most successful film production companies in the world. The studio produced hundreds of action-packed movies that helped popularize the Kung fu genre to Western viewers. Yet over the years, the Shaw Brothers' most iconic work is no longer well-known to Western audiences.

Directed by Lau Kar-leung, The 36th Chamber of Shaolin (1978) is regarded as one of the greatest Kung fu films of all time. The fictionalized tale of legendary Shaolin monk San-Te not only kickstarted the career of Gordon Liu but also put the spotlight on a new, unconventional style of martial arts storytelling that put wuxia flicks in the shadows. But just how did The 36th Chamber of Shaolin make such a profound impact on Hong Kong cinema?

Lau Kar-Leung's Kung Fu Mastery Made 'The 36th Chamber of Shaolin' Culturally Significant

Stated in the book Chinese Martial Arts Cinema by Stephen Teo, the production of wuxia films was politically banned in 1931. The Chinese Nationalist government believed the genre, detailing fantastical elements, tales of betrayal, and violent revenge, promoted anti-government sentiment and corrupted public morals of the youth. After WWII, the ban was no longer enforced, and the Shaw Brothers swooped in to shock and awe. The studio helped revive the genre with successful classics Come Drink with Me (1966) and The One-Armed Swordsman (1967), and their legacy boomed into a Kung fu cinematic empire well through the '60s, '70s, and '80s.

The 36th Chamber of Shaolin introduced a new way to tell a martial arts story, but much of the movie's strength can be credited to its main visionary. The Shaw Brothers stood apart from other studios because of their talented line-up of directors, including the fight-choreographer-turned-director Lau Kar-leung. Lau, who studied martial arts since he was child, worked as stuntman and choreographer for the Shaw Brothers before transitioning to an ambitious director. The 36th Chamber of Shaolin marked the director's fifth feature film — a turning point in his career — where Lau was able to implement his decades-long Kung fu mastery into the framework for the studio's most highly regarded film.

Unlike many martial films of its era, which were typically regarded as lowbrow entertainment, The 36th Chamber of Shaolin elevated the genre through its philosophical storyline and authentic Kung fu. Loosely based on the legend of San Te, the picture centers around young student Liu Yude (Gordon Liu) who suddenly becomes involved in an uprising against the Manchu government. On the general's orders, the officials capture and kill the rebels' families, causing Liu Yude to flee from his village to seek out the Shaolin Temple. To bring justice to his village, Liu Yude becomes San Te and learns Kung fu from the Shaolin monks' through 35 chambers of rigorous training.

One of the key reasons for the movie's acclaim is the detailed portrayal of the Shaolin training process. Instead of focusing solely on "boss fights," much of the story is dedicated to San Te's grueling, spiritual journey through the 35 chambers of Shaolin. Each chamber represents not just a physical challenge but a philosophical lesson, emphasizing discipline and the pursuit of self-mastery. This structure was innovative for its time, transforming what could have been a series of fights into a deeply meaningful progression of patience​. Moreover, Lau Kar-Leung's martial arts expertise allows for a level of authenticity and grace in the fight scenes that was uncommon to see. His use of widescreen framing, careful editing, and rhythmic camera movements creates a visual symphony that highlights the beauty of martial arts as both an art form and a means of self-expression.

'The 36th Chamber of Shaolin' Remains Influential To This Day

The 36th Chamber of Shaolin revolutionized Kung fu cinema in Hong Kong by shifting the focus from simple action sequences to a more profound exploration of character development and spiritual growth. The movie went on to be a critically acclaimed success, solidifying the Shaw Brothers and Lau Kar-Leung as revered names in the film industry. Despite its groundbreaking achievements, the martial arts picture is often hailed as an underrated masterpiece, particularly for Western audiences.

At the time of its release, martial arts films were often dismissed as physical comedy, relegated to grindhouse theaters and late-night television. However, 36th Chamber's deeper themes of resistance against oppression and the thurst for knowledge resonate far beyond its genre, making it a timeless story of empowerment​. As time has passed, Western viewers are more likely to remember iconic films such as Jackie Chan's breakthrough role in Drunken Master (1978) or Jet Li's starring performance in Once Upon a Time in China (1991). These films are arguably mentioned more in the West than The 36th Chamber of Shaolin due to the crossover appeal as seen in Bruce Lee's American-Hong Kong co-production Enter the Dragon (1973).

Nevertheless, 36th Chamber of Shaolin has had a lasting influence on global pop culture, particularly in the hip-hop realm. The Wu-Tang Clan famously drew inspiration for their debut album titled Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). In an interview with LAist, RZA, the leader of the group, discussed how the legendary film resonated with him on a personal level, "It was beyond the kung fu and beyond the fantasy of it. It was something about the reality of the situation that struck me." The film's influence extends beyond its immediate genre, embedding itself in various cultural expressions and continuing to inspire new generations of artists and creators. Quentin Tarantino, a known admirer of the Shaw Brothers, incorporated similar themes of stringent training and revenge, even hiring Gordon Liu to appear in both volumes of Kill Bill.

Lau Kar-Leung went on to direct his smash-hit into a trilogy consisting of Return to the 36th Chamber and Disciples of the 36th Chamber. With a more comedic twist, the latter two films didn't reach the iconic status of the first installment. Beyond its groundbreaking martial arts choreography and cinematic influence, The 36th Chamber of Shaolin deserves to be remembered because it's a narrative that resonates universally. The Shaw Brothers film is not just a Kung fu classic; it’s a timeless tale of growth and resilience that continues to remind us to rise above adversity and seek higher truths.

The 36th Chamber of Shaolin is currently available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

