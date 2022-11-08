Right now, director Shawn Levy has a lot on his plate as he recently directed all four episodes of the Netflix limited series All The Light You Cannot See which is currently in post-production and is also set to direct both the MCU debut of the Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool 3, and two episodes of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. Now, one more important project seems to be in the works, taking place in a galaxy far, far away. Deadline is reporting that Levy is in talks to direct a Star Wars film.

Deadline's report says that while they are attempting to dig up possible plot details and a writer for the upcoming unannounced project, they can say that once he wraps up work on fellow Disney project Deadpool 3, the Star Wars film will become his focus. Levy's previous works include fellow Ryan Reynolds starring films Free Guy and The Adam Project as well as being the director of all three Night of the Museum films. Other films he directed included 2003's Cheaper by the Dozen and Real Steel in 2011.

When it comes to Star Wars, Levy joins J.J. Abrams, Rian Johnson, Gareth Edwards, and Ron Howard as directors on films in the iconic space opera franchise since Disney's purchase in 2012. Joining this unannounced Levy-helmed project include other upcoming films coming from Lucasfilm set in the Star Wars universe, including an untitled project from Taika Waititi and a Rogue Squadron film based on the beloved video game series directed by Patty Jenkins. At the time of writing, Disney has provided no comment on the news of the Levy-directed project.

While the last Star Wars theatrical film release was in 2019 with Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, there has been no shortage of content coming from the franchise with more on the way in the form of Disney+ series. The recent release of Andor has seen widespread acclaim from fans and critics with the Leslye Headland-helmed series The Acolyte recently entering production starring Amandla Stenberg and Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae. Fan-favorite series The Mandalorian is also set to get a third season next year along with the debut of Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson. A second season of the animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions is also in the works as is a follow-up to fellow animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates about the possible Star Wars film directed by Shawn Levy.