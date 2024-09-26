Everyone involved in Deadpool & Wolverine — the blockbuster Marvel superhero sequel — has benefited greatly from its success. It’s the top-earning film of both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s careers, and has grossed over twice as much globally than director Shawn Levy’s previous number one film. Now, over two months into its theatrical release and mere days before it debuts on digital streaming platforms, Deadpool & Wolverine has sent Levy’s cumulative career box office past a humungous milestone, establishing him as one of the top-grossing filmmakers of all time.

Deadpool & Wolverine has generated over $1.3 billion globally, and is currently among the top 20 films in box office history. It’s also the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, and one of the top 10 Marvel films ever made. For Levy, however, the film holds a greater significance. Thanks to its record-breaking success, his career box office has now passed the $4 billion mark. To be precise, Levy’s feature films have generated a combined global box office total of $4.03 billion. Including the films that he has produced, his total career box office stands at nearly $5 billion globally.

After Deadpool & Wolverine, Levy’s second-highest grossing film is Night at the Museum, which generated around $580 million worldwide in 2006. Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian grossed over $400 million globally three years later, and the franchise’s third installment, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, generated over $350 million worldwide. Levy’s other major hits are Free Guy and Real Steel, which generated $323 million and $263 million worldwide, respectively, and marked his original collaborations with Reynolds and Jackman. His least-successful film is the comedy drama This is Where I Leave You, which generated just over $40 million worldwide in 2014.

But Levy's Biggest Hit Is Arguably a Project that Wasn't Even Released in Theaters

With a $4 billion career haul, Levy is now the 19th-highest grossing director of all time, behind Chris Columbus ($4.09 billion) and James Wan ($4.1 billion), and ahead of Roland Emmerich ($4.01 billion) and Jon Watts ($3.9 billion). Only recently, Tim Burton became the ninth-highest grossing filmmaker of all time thanks to the success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. For further context, the legendary George Lucas' six films have generated $3.4 billion worldwide. Levy has also experienced major success on streaming, having executive produced and directed episodes of Netflix's platform-defining hit, Stranger Things.

In addition to its commercial success, Deadpool & Wolverine also received mostly positive reviews. In fact, according to the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, it’s Levy’s second-highest rated film, after Free Guy. The movie holds a 78% approval rating on the platform, and its audience score is even better, at 94%. You can still watch Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters, or wait for it to hit the home video market next month. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

