The next movie produced by Stranger Things EP Shawn Levy and Netflix just took a major step forward. Variety has revealed that Amulet, the upcoming feature adaptation of the popular graphic novel, will officially be co-written by Jason Fuchs, the same screenwriter behind Wonder Woman, Argylle, and the upcoming It prequel, Welcome to Derry. Fuchs will be writing the screenplay along with Kazu Kibuishi - the author of the original graphic novels who is also set to produce Amulet.

While he isn't currently attached to direct Amulet, Shawn Levy has still made a name for himself as a true powerhouse in the entertainment industry. In addition to directing one of the biggest films of 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine, Levy has also produced a number of major successes, including one of Netflix's most significant shows ever, Stranger Things. Levy will be producing Amulet under his production company banner of 21 Laps Entertainment, along with Dan Cohen (Shadow and Bone), Dan Levine (Arrival), and Becca Edelman (The Perfect Couple).

Since debuting in 2008, Amulet has become a wildly popular and successful graphic novel series, even becoming a New York Times bestseller. The series as a whole has reportedly sold at least 7 million copies in the United States and Canada alone. The nine-book series only recently concluded earlier this year in February 2024 with Amulet: Waverider.

What is 'Amulet' About?

Image via Scholastic

The original Amulet graphic novels primarily follow siblings Emily and Navin, who have moved into a new town with their mother after the tragic and unexpected passing of their father. It's in their new home where Emily finds a mysterious and ornate amulet, which she believes may have belonged to her great-grandfather. Shortly after, Emily and Navin's mother is abducted by a horrifying monster, and the kids soon discover the hidden and magical world of Aleddia through their own basement. Desperate to save their beloved parent, Emily and Navin set out on an epic quest through a strange and unfamiliar land that is filled with monsters, elves, robotic bunnies, and much more. Little do either of them know that this is but the first step of a much larger and more elaborate story that will change Emily and Navin's family forever.

Netflix's Amulet is still in early development and does not currently have a release date. However, Jason Fuchs' next supernatural adventure, Welcome to Derry, is set to debut exclusively on Max sometime in 2025.