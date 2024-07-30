The Big Picture Shawn Levy, director of Deadpool & Wolverine, partners with Netflix for a thriller adaptation of Freida McFadden's novel Never Lie.

Never Lie follows a couple trapped in a mysterious manor with a dark past, uncovering disturbing connections through old tapes.

Levy, riding high on box office success, also teases a Star Wars project and continues work on Stranger Things Season 5.

In the midst of enjoying one of the most profitable box office opening weekends for a Marvel movie, the Deadpool & Wolverine director isn't slowing down. The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed that Shawn Levy's production company, 21 Laps Entertainment, will team up with Netflix for an adaptation of Freida McFadden's hit novel, Never Lie. Levy will produce the psychological thriller along with his partners Dan Cohen and Dan Levine, which will fall under the banner's first-look feature deal with Netflix. Levy's 21 Laps Entertainment previously worked with Netflix on All the Light We Cannot See, and the murder drama series The Perfect Couple. It also has Halle Berry's horror thriller Never Let Go coming at the end of September, and is in the midst of working on Stranger Things Season 5.

Never Lie follows a newly-wed couple searching for the house of their dreams that finds an old estate in the middle of nowhere that once was the home of a renowned psychiatrist who vanished without a trace four years earlier. The couple becomes trapped in the manor due to a raging blizzard, and the wife stumbles into one of the rooms which contains audio tapes of all the psychiatrists' interviews with her former patients. She is struck with fear when listening to one of the tapes of a woman who appears to be a session with someone that sounds familiar to her, but she can't quite trace the connection. McFadden has become one of the biggest authors on the market of late, currently boasting six books in Amazon's top 20 chart for the week of July 21.

Shawn Levy Is Enjoying the Ride of His Life

Close

It's fair to say that Levy is on top of the world right now, sitting back and watching Deadpool & Wolverine effortlessly shatter box office records for an R-rated movie. He is also in the midst of working on a Star Wars project which he recently provided an update on, saying that development was moving slow and steady and had tapped Jonathan Tropper to pen the script. Levy has also directed several episodes of the hit Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, which is currently undergoing production on its fifth and final season ahead of a 2025 release date.

Never Lie does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and get tickets below to see Levy's most recent movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, now playing in theaters everywhere.

FIND TICKETS