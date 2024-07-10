The Big Picture Levy's Star Wars film has a writer, Jonathan Tropper, known for collaborating on past projects with Levy.

Tropper's extensive experience in writing for TV and films makes him a valuable addition to the Star Wars universe.

Levy's project is still in the development stage, with no release date or details available yet. Stay tuned for updates.

With Deadpool & Wolverine set to jolt the MCU, director Shawn Levy is headed for another of Disney's crown jewel franchises: Star Wars. Levy's Star Wars movie now has a writer in the form of one of his frequent collaborators. Deadline reports that the as-yet untitled film will be penned by Jonathan Tropper.

Tropper has written two of Levy's films; the 2014 Jason Bateman dramedy This is Where I Leave You, and the 2022 Ryan Reynolds time-travel action comedy The Adam Project. Tropper also penned Kodachrome, a 2017 Ed Harris/Jason Sudeikis comedy-drama that Levy produced. Outside of Levy's orbit, Troppr created the TV series Banshee, about an ex-con (Antony Starr) hiding out in Amish country, and Warrior, a San Francisco-set period martial arts drama based on the writings of Bruce Lee. He has also written for the short-lived record industry drama Vinyl, and the post-apocalyptic Jason Momoa Apple TV+ series See. He is next slated to write and showrun Your Friends and Neighbors, an Apple TV+ series starring Jon Hamm as an unemployed business executive who turns to crime to maintain his lifestyle. Tropper is also a novelist: This is Where I Leave You was adapted from his novel of the same name.

What 'Star Wars' Movies Are Coming Out in the Future?

After a lengthy absence from the big screen following the controversial The Rise of Skywalker's release in late 2019, Star Wars is headed back to the multiplex. The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will continue the adventures of bounty hunter Din Djarin and his elfin Force-wielding ward from the Disney+ streaming hit The Mandalorian, is slated to be released on May 22, 2026. Jon Favreau will direct, and Pedro Pascal will reprise his role as the masked manhunter. An as-yet untitled sequel to The Rise of Skywalker, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and featuring Daisy Ridley reprising her role as Rey Skywalker, is set to be released on December 18, 2026. After that, however, to quote Yoda, "Difficult to see. Always in motion is the future." Levy's film does not have a release date, and neither do a number of other projects, including Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron movie, Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian movie, and other in-development projects by Taika Waititi, Rian Johnson, Dave Filoni, and James Mangold.

Levy signed on to direct a Star Wars project back in 2022. Last month, Levy said of the film, "Development is slow-going and developing something with that amount of mythology and scaffolding, it takes time." So far, nothing is known about the film's subject matter, or where in the Star Wars timeline it is to take place.

Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie now has a writer, but does not yet have a title or release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.