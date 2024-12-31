After manning the helm for Deadpool & Wolverine, the R-rated superhero tentpole starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman that grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, Shawn Levy’s 2024 was as successful as any director in Hollywood. While not his first time working with Reynolds or Jackman, it was his first foray into the Marvel universe, but he’s also been tapped to work on another project in another major franchise. It was announced more than two years ago that Levy would direct a Star Wars movie, but details about the project have been few and far between in the time since. However, during a recent interview with IndieWire, Levy was asked about his upcoming flick in a Galaxy Far, Far Away, and while he didn’t get too specific, he did confirm another major member of the crew:

“Because ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ was so fulfilling, I’m quite happily open to whatever’s next. And yes, there’s a Star Wars movie that I’m developing, actually with our ‘Adam Project’ screenwriter Jonathan Tropper. You never know what’s going to become undeniable and get made next.”

It was reported earlier this year that Jonathan Tropper had been tapped as the scribe for Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie, but it’s still good to hear Levy officially confirm the news himself. In addition to working with Levy previously on The Adam Project, Tropper is also the creator of Warrior, the popular HBO Original series starring Andrew Koji, and he even penned seven episodes of the Jason Momoa-led Apple TV+ thriller, See. Star Wars has a lot of irons on the fire at the moment. In addition to Levy’s Star Wars movie, there are also two movies in development connected to the MandoVerse with The Mandalorian and Grogu and Dave Filoni’s New Republic movie. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is also working on a new Jedi Order movie starring Daisy Ridley as Rey, and several more films.

What Other Projects Has Shawn Levy Directed?

Before Deadpool & Wolverine and The Adam Project, Levy directed several episodes of Stranger Things and has also been confirmed to direct at least one episode in the fifth and final season. He also previously worked with Reynolds on Free Guy, the 2021 action comedy that also stars Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi. Levy even worked with Hugh Jackman in 2011 on Real Steel, the robotic sci-fi boxing epic, and he’s famous for directing all three installments in the Night at the Museum trilogy starring Ben Stiller.

Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie does not have an official release date, and it's unknown when it will begin production. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and watch Levy’s recent work, Deadpool & Wolverine, only on Disney+.

