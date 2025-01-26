The Star Wars franchise might have taken a brief break from the silver screen, but that's about to change. Not only will next year see the release of The Mandalorian & Grogu, which brings Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin from Disney+ to the big screen, but Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine) has his own Star Wars project in the works, and it picked up a fair amount of steam now that Ryan Gosling is circling a lead role. What's most interesting about Levy's project is that it's unconnected to the main Skywalker Saga of Star Wars movies, meaning that he has a wide canvas to work with. But there's one recent project that Levy should consider when working on his Star Wars movie, and it's Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Put a Fresh Spin on Classic Star Wars Tropes

The biggest element that made Skeleton Crew work was how it managed to put a new spin on long-standing Star Wars tropes. Part of that was due to the fact that protagonists Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) had never left their home planet of At Attin; the galaxy was a mystery to them, and it let the audience fall in love with Star Wars all over again. It also provided some unique new takes on staples in Star Wars canon; a lightsaber, usually utilized by the Jedi Knights or Sith Lords, became a dangerous tool in the hands of Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law). If Levy wants to keep longtime and new Star Wars around, he should definitely look at how Skeleton Crew managed to make things feel fresh. Luckily, he's worked on a TV show that's taken a similar path.

'Skeleton Crew' Shares One Major Element With Shawn Levy's Most Well-Known Project

Though Levy's turned in some extremely entertaining blockbusters, including Deadpool & Wolverine, Free Guy, and the Night at the Museum trilogy, he's probably best known for his work on Stranger Things. The Netflix hit shares a lot in common with Skeleton Crew: There's a group of kids roped into an adventure beyond their depth, their bond is a major focus throughout the show, and it reignited a love for the '80s-era pop culture that permeates its episodes. There have even been shoutouts to Star Wars throughout the franchise, especially where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is concerned — Season 1 ends with Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) comparing her to diminutive Jedi Master Yoda.

If Levy wants to keep the hook of Stranger Things and Skeleton Crew, he could introduce a protagonist or two who's in the young adult era. Not only would this give the film — and the audience — a character to follow, but it could also recapture the feeling of entering a galaxy far, far away. It would also help sell any new additions that Levy could bring into the franchise; everyone got into Star Wars at a different point in their life, and his film has the perfect chance to be that entry point for someone if it has a character they can identify with.

Shawn Levy Should Look at How ‘Skeleton Crew’ and Other Star Wars TV Expanded Upon the Star Wars Universe