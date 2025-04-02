Shawn Levy’s currently untitled Star Wars movie in the works at Lucasfilm just got an update from its writer. First announced in 2022, updates about the film have been sparse until the end of February, when Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that it will be set five years after The Rise of Skywalker and feature all-new characters. It has even been reported that Ryan Gosling will star in the film, but he is currently the only name attached to the cast. Collider’s Christina Radish recently caught up with the film’s scribe, Jonathan Tropper, to promote his upcoming project, Your Friends & Neighbors, and while he admitted that he couldn’t spill too much information, he did provide a brief update on how development is going on the film. After confirming that it blows his mind "every day" to be working on a Star Wars movie, he told Collider:

"That gig is something I’ve dreamed about my whole life. We’re still working on it. For various reasons, I can’t say anything about it. But we’re working on it."