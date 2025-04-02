Shawn Levy’s currently untitled Star Wars movie in the works at Lucasfilm just got an update from its writer. First announced in 2022, updates about the film have been sparse until the end of February, when Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that it will be set five years after The Rise of Skywalker and feature all-new characters. It has even been reported that Ryan Gosling will star in the film, but he is currently the only name attached to the cast. Collider’s Christina Radish recently caught up with the film’s scribe, Jonathan Tropper, to promote his upcoming project, Your Friends & Neighbors, and while he admitted that he couldn’t spill too much information, he did provide a brief update on how development is going on the film. After confirming that it blows his mind "every day" to be working on a Star Wars movie, he told Collider:
"That gig is something I’ve dreamed about my whole life. We’re still working on it. For various reasons, I can’t say anything about it. But we’re working on it."
Levy is fresh off the heels of Deadpool & Wolverine, the only Marvel movie of 2024 that turned out to be one of the most successful entries in franchise history. Levy is also the secondary director of Stranger Things — trailing only series creators Ross and Matt Duffer in directorial credits — and it’s been confirmed that he will helm at least one episode in the fifth and final season, coming to Netflix later this year. Levy also further stretched his sci-fi muscles a few years ago with The Adam Project, the Ryan Reynolds-led time-traveling thriller that also stars Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. Levy first worked with Tropper on The Adam Project, and now the two will reunite for the upcoming Star Wars movie. Trooper will also write the script for Lucky, the upcoming series starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Timothy Olyphant.