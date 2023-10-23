The Big Picture Director Shawn Levy has been given creative freedom by Lucasfilm to make his own unique Star Wars movie, reflecting his style and taste.

The development of Levy's Star Wars film is still in its early stages due to the WGA strike, but he feels empowered to trust his instincts in creating the story.

Levy compares his experience working on Star Wars to his work on Deadpool 3, highlighting that it is possible to feel empowered and personal within a larger cinematic universe.

Director Shawn Levy is a busy man, between working on the much-anticipated fifth season of the critically acclaimed Netflix show Stranger Things and his upcoming Marvel film Deadpool 3. As if this weren't enough, Levy is also slated to direct an upcoming film in the Star Wars universe, and while details remain slim, the director gave a little bit of insight as to what type of project he might be undertaking in a galaxy far, far away.

In an interview with Variety, Levy said that the Lucasfilm team behind Star Wars gave him creative freedom. "When [Lucasfilm President] Kathy Kennedy brought me on board to make a Star Wars movie, her central mandate to me was, 'I want a Shawn Levy movie,'" he said. "I want a story and a tone that reflects you and your taste and what you bring to your movies — with a Star Wars story.' So I have felt extremely empowered." Levy added, though, that work on the film was "in [its] early days, unfortunately, because the development process was abruptly paused [due to the WGA strike], but I feel very empowered to trust my instincts in the development of this story and movie." He also compared the experience of working on Star Wars to working on Deadpool 3:

"The experience that I’m currently having with Marvel on Deadpool is showing me firsthand that it is indeed really possible to feel empowered and personal about making a movie within a universe that is bigger than any one film. My Deadpool movie is turning out to be exactly what Ryan [Reynolds] and I had hoped when we started off. So I’m going into the development of my Star Wars movie with a similar optimism, and faith that my instincts will be allowed to lead the way."

Shawn Levy Is One of a Number of Upcoming Star Wars Directors

Additional details on Levy's Star Wars movie are hidden through the Force, for now. But he is notably one of many directors who are slated to tackle a Star Wars project in the next couple years. This includes a trio of upcoming films from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Star Wars icon Dave Filoni. Plotlines about these films remain slim too, though Daisy Ridley's Rey is known to be returning for Obaid-Chinoy's film, while Mangold's film will chroncile the early days of the Jedi and Filoni's film will tie into the various Star Wars Disney+ shows.

