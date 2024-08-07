The Big Picture Director Shawn Levy is set to helm an upcoming Star Wars film, bringing his unique vision to the iconic franchise.

Levy aims to create a Star Wars movie that feels organic and fresh, steering clear of redundancy and serving other films.

The Star Wars universe continues to expand with new projects like The Mandalorian, the Jedi origin story, and Rey's return.

Director Shawn Levy is currently bursting all kinds of box office records with Disney and Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, and he is set to team with the Mouse House again, alongside Lucasfilm, to helm an upcoming Star Wars film. While the Force has clouded any visions of details about the project, Levy recently provided an update on the film and how the script (reportedly being penned by Jonathan Topper) was coming along, while also giving a glimpse into his idea of Star Wars.

Levy's comments came during an episode of the podcast Happy Sad Confused, where host Josh Horowitz asked him about the film. "The experience of crafting this story has forced me to think about [what Star Wars is]," said Levy. "Because there's only so many times that Star Wars movies can revisit the same section of the timeline, and so it's really forced me - because I don't want to do a Star Wars movie that is redundant to others, nor am I interested in doing one that has to serve another movie." In regards to the overall feel of his film, Levy added:

"I really wanted to craft something that felt organic to me, both in tone and characters, so I think that there is - there is certainly the Force and a connection to something bigger than our individual selves. And the way that that can make us powerful, those themes, combined with visual delight and wish fulfillment, that's Star Wars to me."

The 'Star Wars' Universe is Continuing to Expand

While Levy is currently working on his Star Wars film, he isn't the only person bringing a galaxy far, far away to life. Disney and Lucasfilm are currently working on a slew of films, the next of which, The Mandalorian and Grogu, will be directed by The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau and is slated for a May 22, 2026 release. Also in the works is a Jedi origin story set thousands of years before the Skywalker Saga to be directed by James Mangold, as well as a film set to see the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey from the Star Wars sequel trilogy, which will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Levy is also staying busy on the television side of things, as he is an executive producer on the Netflix smash-hit Stranger Things, which is currently in production now and recently released a first-look photo from the set. It is likely that work on Levy's Star Wars film will ramp up after that.

No release window for Levy's Star Wars film has been announced. His current film, Deadpool & Wolverine, is in theaters now.