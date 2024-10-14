The Shawshank Redemption is often considered to not just be one of the greatest films ever made, but also one of the best adapations of Stephen King's work. It pulls its plot from the novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, which chronicles the story of newly incarcerated Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) as he's sentenced to life in Shawshank State Penitentiary for the apparent murder of his wife and her lover. While in Shawshank, Andy befriends Ellis "Red" Redding (Morgan Freeman), who's known for getting prisoners whatever they need; Red is also repeatedly turned down for parole.

Like other adaptations of King's work, The Shawshank Redemption makes a number of changes from its source material. However, most of those changes work in the film's favor, as it transforms into a story about how hope can keep a man alive even at his lowest point. Here's what changed between King's novella and Frank Darabont's adaptation of The Shawshank Redemption.

Red Receives an Overhaul in ‘The Shawshank Redemption’

The character who undergoes the most change in The Shawshank Redemption is Red — both in terms of demeanor and physical appearance. In the novella, he's called "Red" because of his bright red hair and Irish descent. Freeman's Red alludes to this when Andy asked him why he's named Red, wryly saying "Maybe it's because I'm Irish." Darabont even revealed that he talked with Freeman about one of his early movies, Brubaker, which was also a film set in prison. "Right when I first met him, in fact, I said, “I love Brubaker, it’s such a great movie.” He has a very small but also very memorable role in that," Darabont told Deadline in an interview celebrating Shawshank's 25th anniversary.

Red's circumstances for landing in Shawshank have also changed. In the film, he was sent to Shawshank for what's hinted to be a robbery gone wrong; he says that he was 'a stupid kid' at the time. Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption takes a darker turn and reveals that Red killed his wife by cutting her brakes, but one of his neighbors and her baby were in the backseat. It's a dark reminder that Red, and many of Shawshank's other inmates, aren't as innocent as Andy.

Multiple Characters Who Die in ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ Survive in the Novella

Morgan Freeman's Red isn't the only character to get a major change in the movie. In fact, the fates of several characters are significantly altered. The Shawshank Redemption sees multiple characters shuffle off the mortal coil throughout its runtime. Brooks Hatlen (James Whitmore) can't cope with modern life after being released and hangs himself in one of The Shawshank Redemption's most tragic scenes. Young prisoner Tommy Williams (Gil Bellows) is executed on orders of Shawshank's warden, Norton (Bob Gunton), both because he knows who really killed Andy's wife and Andy's release would sink the money laundering scheme that Norton conscripted Andy into. Perhaps the only satisfying death comes after Andy, having escaped after years of carving out a tunnel in his cell, leaks evidence of Shawshank's corruption to the press; rather than be arrested, Norton shoots himself in the head.

What's surprising is that Norton, Brooks and Tommy have far different fates in Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. Norton resigns in disgrace after Andy's escape, while Tommy is merely transferred to another prison. Brooks does die in the novella, but rather than hanging himself, he dies peacefully in a nursing home. It's surprising that the novella is far less dark than the movie, but it helps make The Shawshank Redemption feel like its own story. It also means that the audience is invested in Andy's escape, which is all the more satisfying when he pulls it off.

A Few Key Details About Andy Are Also Changed in ‘The Shawshank Redemption’

While Andy's characterization and journey are the same in The Shawshank Redemption as they are in King's novella, there are a few key differences that remain in the novella. In the opening sequence, when Andy is being convicted, there are flashbacks of him getting drunk and holding a revolver; the novella reveals that he was planning to commit suicide. Likewise, the encounter with Boggs (Mark Ralston) and Shawshank's "Sisters" turns out differently; in the book, Andy is able to fight them off, with Red describing him as fighting "like a badger". But the biggest change involves Andy's newfound fortune. In the film, he uses the alias "Randall Stephens" while handling Norton's illegal transactions, and, thus, is able to get away with all of Norton's money. In the novella, Andy has already accumulated his wealth due to some savvy investments; he filed them under the name "Peter Stevens" and is able to escape to Mexico that way.

The Shawshank Redemption may have made some changes from its source material, but it still remains a compelling and well constructed film — and one that's worth a watch. King has even considered it to be the best adapation of his work, which speaks volumes.

